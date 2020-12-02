Reduced speed limit introduced at danger Inverness roundabout

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A new 30mph speed limit has been introduced at a notorious Inverness roundabout where a grandmother died.

The new limit is now in effect at the A9/A96 Raigmore Interchange near Inverness Retail Park.

Following a review of pedestrian crossing points at the interchange, it is expected that the new speed limit will help improve safety for those choosing to walk and cycle at the location and reduce conflict between drivers and pedestrians.

The move follows a successful campaign launched by MSP David Stewart after 54-year-old Phoebe Mackenzie, from Inverness, was knocked down on a slip road and later died.

Mr Stewart said: “It’s good news to see the new speed limit changing and I’m hoping that will improve safety particularly for pedestrians and cyclists.

“I await further news about the proposal to install traffic lights at all four entry points to Raigmore Interchange roundabout under a planned new scheme.

“There was a need for more safety measures at this spot, due to the tragic death there, and I am happy to see there’s been recognition of that by Transport Scotland, Highland Council and Police Scotland.

“It was not only devastating for family and friends, but brought home the dangers of that section of the road and the need for improvements.”

The new limit covers the A96 approaches, the interchange itself and on the A9 slip-roads joining and leaving the interchange.

The 30mph on Millburn Road has now been extended from its previous location eastwards so that it provides a continuous limit for users.

This speed limit reduction covers all the uncontrolled pedestrian crossing points in the area as well as regulating speeds on the interchange.

The reduced speed limit aims to improve safety and allow for the future provision of traffic signals and controlled crossing points at the interchange.

Transport secretary Michael Matheson said: “The new speed limit at the Raigmore Interchange will help improve road safety and make it easier for people to walk, wheel and cycle for everyday journeys.

“It will allow for future signal controlled crossing points which are planned for this location.

“In addition to segregated infrastructure, we know that in some road environments, reducing speed limits in the right locations can help contribute to improved road safety.

“This step aims to make it easier for people to choose active travel at this location.

“Road safety remains a priority for the Scottish Government. In addition to annually assessing the trunk road network for opportunities to improve road safety, we’ve been consulting on developing an ambitious new Road Safety Framework for Scotland to 2030, which I look forward to publishing next year.”

Transport Scotland has told the Labour Highlands and Islands MSP that it was planning to install traffic lights at all four entry points to the large roundabout, which connects the A9 and A96.

It would be similar to the set up at nearby Kessock Bridge roundabout.

The agency has said the move would also provide “an equitable split in green time between vehicles and pedestrians and cyclists”.

It added that what the system would provide, at all times, in the traffic light sequence was a green man phase for pedestrians to cross each traffic flow safely in turn.