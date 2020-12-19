Love letter Christmas message to Eden Court Theatre supporters

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Theatre bosses at Eden Court in Inverness have sent out a Panto ‘love letter’ to thank supporters during the Covid pandemic.

A special two-minute production has been performed by panto stars who would normally be performing to thousands during the festive period.

Eden Court chief executive, James Mackenzie-Blackman, in a message to theatre supporters, said: “This Christmas, Eden Court should be filled with 35,000 audience members watching our pantomime.

“The short two-minute film is our love letter to panto and a reminder from all of us at Eden Court, to all of you, of the power of performance and the vital role buildings like ours play in the civic life of our region.

“Throughout the pandemic myself, and my team, have tried to hold on to our values: proud, ambitious, open and nurturing.

“At times, the very future of our organisation has hung in the balance and still, as we look forward, the timescale of recover of our industry is far from certain.”

He added: “During the most difficult of days those values have guided our decision-making.

“They led to the repurposing of the Empire Theatre as Highland Council’s humanitarian aid centre and to our Box Office telephone system becoming the Covid-9 helpline for Highland residents.

“They steered our response to the Black Lives Matter movement and our desire to commission an artistic response that moved and challenged those who came to see it.”

He concluded: “On behalf of myself, my board and all Eden Court staff we wish you and your loved ones the very best for the festive season.”

As well as putting the video on YouTube, the theatre’s panto team’s festive-themed interactive show was beamed directly into up to 175 classrooms across the entire Highland region.

Pantomime stars Steven Wren, Ross Allan and Claire Darcy feature in the short-film about the magic of theatre to be shared in the run up to the holidays.

It is all part of a special alternative Christmas programme being put on by the top theatre in the Highlands.

The theatre building and surrounding land has been transformed, including a stunning 30-foot Norwegian spruce that will grace the front lawn.

The theatre’s cinema screens are also showing Christmas films, including The Muppet’s Christmas Carol, Die Hard, Home Alone and the James Stewart classic It’s A Wonderful Life.

The OneTouch Theatre sprung back to life with a winter season comprising a wide-ranging selection of eye-popping productions including theatre, opera, music, ballet and exhibition.

The line-up includes NT Live’s War Horse, Fleabag and Present Laughter, Matthew Bourne’s The Red Shoes, Nick Cave Alone at Alexandra Palace and much more.

The Café, Bar and Bistro has been serving a Festive Menu from December 3 with a roast turkey dinner on offer daily.

Mr Mackenzie-Blackman said: “We have been absolutely determined to provide our audiences with a series of safe ways to engage with us this Christmas and I’m delighted with how our Festive programme has developed. I’m thrilled to have a team of such talent working around me.”