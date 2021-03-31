Two people taken to hospital following crash on A96 near Inverness

Motorists are being urged to avoid the A96 near Inverness as a crash has caused heavy traffic to build up in the area.
Two people have been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash at about 2.44pm between Balloch and the Ardersier turn-off at the B9039.
The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.
Police are on-scene to help direct traffic between Raigmore and Nairn.
The road is currently partially blocked in both directions at the B9039 junction following a crash.
❗️UPDATE ⌚️16:05#A96 RTC
The #A96 partially blocked in both directions at #A9039 junction between Raigmore and Nairn due to an RTC⚠️
Heavy in the area with police directing traffic🚔#DriveSafe #TakeCare @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/Jm437cd9zp
— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) March 31, 2021
Traffic Scotland has reported that there has been a build-up of vehicles, with delays expected.
