Two people taken to hospital following crash on A96 near Inverness

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the A96 near Inverness as a crash has caused heavy traffic to build up in the area.

Two people have been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash at about 2.44pm between Balloch and the Ardersier turn-off at the B9039.

The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

Police are on-scene to help direct traffic between Raigmore and Nairn.

The road is currently partially blocked in both directions at the B9039 junction following a crash.

❗️UPDATE ⌚️16:05#A96 RTC The #A96 partially blocked in both directions at #A9039 junction between Raigmore and Nairn due to an RTC⚠️ Heavy in the area with police directing traffic🚔#DriveSafe #TakeCare @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/Jm437cd9zp — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) March 31, 2021

Traffic Scotland has reported that there has been a build-up of vehicles, with delays expected.