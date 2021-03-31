Thursday, April 1st 2021 Show Links
Two people taken to hospital following crash on A96 near Inverness

by David Walker
March 31, 2021, 4:25 pm Updated: March 31, 2021, 4:40 pm
Traffic on the A96

Motorists are being urged to avoid the A96 near Inverness as a crash has caused heavy traffic to build up in the area.

Two people have been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash at about 2.44pm between Balloch and the Ardersier turn-off at the B9039.

The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

Police are on-scene to help direct traffic between Raigmore and Nairn.

The road is currently partially blocked in both directions at the B9039 junction following a crash.

Traffic Scotland has reported that there has been a build-up of vehicles, with delays expected.

