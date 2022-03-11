Police find £14,000 drugs stash after stopping car in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been arrested and charged after a £14,000 stash of drugs was recovered after police stopped a car in Inverness.

Officers pulled the vehicle over on Harrowden Road in the city at about 11.50pm on Wednesday.

They recovered quantities of both cocaine and cannabis with an estimated street value of more than £14,000.

A 32-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the find.

A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and the man is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Friday, March 11.

Constable Ben Cruikshank, Highland and Islands road policing unit said: “This recovery shows our ongoing commitment to disrupt drug activity and supply in the Highlands.

“Information from the public about drug crime is crucial to our investigations and we would urge anyone with information or concerns about drugs within the local community, to contact police on 101 or alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”