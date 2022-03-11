Police find £14,000 drugs stash after stopping car in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police find £14,000 drugs stash after stopping car in Inverness

By Ross Hempseed
March 11, 2022, 11:29 am Updated: March 11, 2022, 11:38 am
A man has been arrested and charged after a £14,000 stash of drugs was recovered after police stopped a car in Inverness.

Officers pulled the vehicle over on Harrowden Road in the city at about 11.50pm on Wednesday.

They recovered quantities of both cocaine and cannabis with an estimated street value of more than £14,000.

A 32-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the find.

A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and the man is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Friday, March 11.

Constable Ben Cruikshank, Highland and Islands road policing unit said: “This recovery shows our ongoing commitment to disrupt drug activity and supply in the Highlands.

“Information from the public about drug crime is crucial to our investigations and we would urge anyone with information or concerns about drugs within the local community, to contact police on 101 or alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

