Trains to and from Inverness cancelled and delayed due to signalling fault

Trains running to and from Inverness are likely to be cancelled or delayed due to a signalling fault.

Services to Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and north to Thurso are likely to be cancelled, delayed or revised on Thursday while the issue is dealt with.

ScotRail said engineers were on site working to repair the fault.

It is hoped the disruption will come to an end by 2pm this afternoon.

Reports from Inverness train station suggest people have been left waiting for trains.

NEW: We have received reports of a signal fault at Inverness, engineers are in attendance. We will update this thread as soon as we have further info. pic.twitter.com/gU8xw075gP — ScotRail (@ScotRail) September 8, 2022

Elsewhere on the lines, trains are also being disrupted by flooding after heavy rain further south, especially around Perth.