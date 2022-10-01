Inverness-based artist Frank To to represent Scottish art in both England and Ireland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverness-based artist Frank To has achieved a rare accolade of being accepted into not one, but two Royal Academy shows at the same time.

His artwork, based on intricate drawings using ink “gunpowder”, have been accepted in both the Royal Ulster Show and Royal Academy Show in Bristol.

Mr To is internationally renowned fine artist, for his intricate drawings. They are made from ignited gunpowder and explosive black powder mixed with colour pigments.

Mr To, who is also a lecturer at Inverness College UHI, said he felt very privileged that his work was being recognised at such a level, especially during a cost of living crisis.

King of Bees will be showing at the Royal West of England Academy in Bristol and My Name is Bee will be showing at the Royal Ulster Academy in Belfast.

“To be honest, it has been a difficult year for everyone in the creative and cultural sector due to cost of living,” he said.

‘Pushing the boundaries’

“Things are just about to get bad which is causing a sense of pessimism in the air.

“Despite this, I feel it’s important for me to keep pushing the boundaries with my art and further enhance the reputation of Scottish art in these unknown times.

“I have never been a person who can become content; I’m always looking the next challenge. That is what being an artist is about.”

Mr To said that his work has already sold out at the show in Bristol, despite it not opening until next Friday.

He said that having lived through the previous recession he was concerned for the future of art.

He said: “I work in the profession of being an artist, and in a time of a cost of living crisis we can not take for granted that people will continue to invest in art.

“So it is important for myself, as an established artist, to continue to strive to create a space for those artists who are still students.”

Speaking of his achievement he said: “I am very honoured to be accepted in both this year’s Royal Ulster Academy and Royal West of England Academy Annual Exhibitions.

“I will be showing with the best art contemporaries who I strongly admire and respect.

“Furthermore, I am humbled to be given an opportunity to represent Scotland in Ireland and England.”

Founded in 1879, the Royal Ulster Academy is the largest and longest established body of practicing visual artists in Northern Ireland.

The gunpowder art work go on show in the Royal Ulster Academy Annual Exhibition at the Ulster Museum, Botanic Gardens, Belfast, BT9 5AB from October 13 to January 3 2023.

He will then be on show at the Royal West of England Academy Annual Exhibition at the RWA Building, Queen’s Road, Clifton, Bristol BS8 1PX from October 8 to January 8 2023.