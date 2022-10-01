George Mitchell: The west is playing right into Putin’s hands…

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

George Mitchell: The west is playing right into Putin’s hands…

By George Mitchell
October 1, 2022, 6:00 am
Protests have taken place around the world against the mobilisation of an extra 300,000 Russian troops.

Russian society is currently in freefall.

Vladimir Putin, who it now seems finally knows that his ridiculous invasion of Ukraine is a disaster, announced last week that he is calling up 300,000 extra men to fight in Ukraine.

Not trained soldiers, but basically anyone who can walk and breathe.

They will be cannon fodder, nothing more.

His announcement sent shockwaves through Russia causing tens of thousands of men to abandon their families and scramble to leave the country.

I could quote exact figures as of writing this column, but by the time you read it, it will all have changed.

Russian recruits gather inside a military recruitment centre in the Rostov-on-Don region, in the south of Russia.

People’s options for leaving Russia are of course severely limited. If you have a visa, you can cross over by bus into Finland, but for how long no one knows.

Flights to Turkey are currently being sold for up to $10,000 one way.

The land border with Georgia is total chaos, jammed pack with thousands of cars with young men, all desperate to leave before they are sent to war in Ukraine.

Where this will all lead, I for one do not know. It wouldn’t surprise me if by the time you read this, Russia has closed its own borders to all its citizens.

A group of Russian men after crossing the land border to Georgia.

But what worries me even more is what we, the west, are currently doing. We are actively stopping issuing visas for Russians, making it harder for some and more expensive, and even turning away at land borders those who already have a visa.

My partner Lina, thankfully, after waiting months, got her visa and “escaped” last week. A two-year European Schengen visa for the EU, and a two-year British visa.

In normal times, this would have meant she either jumped on a direct flight to any European country, or to get to the UK, took a BA flight to London then connect up to Aberdeen. Simple.

Not so now.

Due to sanctions, there are no flights from Russia into the EU or UK. This year she’s already taken the route of flying from Russia to Turkey, connecting to London, then a train up to Aberdeen. A long hike. But last week, it was even longer.

Flights from Russia to the EU are currently banned.

She took an overnight train from Moscow to St Petersburg, hung around there, then embarked on a nine-hour bus journey across the border to Finland.

She endured eight hours overnight in the airport, a flight to Sweden, then a flight to Spain.

I’m used to this and worse, due to my job. But it wasn’t a picnic for her.

As Lina crossed the land border into Finland, she was asked numerous questions on why she was entering the EU, where she was going, and even though she had a photocopy of my passport, a letter from me, booked flights to Spain and a British visa for onward travel, they initially did not accept that she was genuinely coming to see me.

She was almost refused entry and turned back.

This kind of questioning of a young woman on her own at a land border at night, would have been unthinkable only six months ago. I don’t blame the border guard, he was simply doing his job, I blame the authorities for making it out that every Russian who tries to enter the EU legally is some kind of undesirable.

We are playing a very dangerous game here, and it all plays right into Putin’s hands.

The Kremlin, of course, is “outraged”, at such news of visa bans and restricted entry. It says there will be “retaliations”. Probably blocking off Russian visas for us. That doesn’t matter, for none of us – including me – is going there any time soon anyway. But it’s all a lie. The Kremlin won’t be outraged at this, they will be lapping it up.

Putin’s been telling ordinary Russians for years that the west is out to get them. I even had a schoolgirl in a classroom ask me in 2019: “Why does the west hate Russia?”

President Putin has vowed to call up an extra 300,000 troops for his ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine. 

It’s all nonsense of course, but it works, it’s been drip fed for years and like a leaky tap will eventually do damage if not fixed.

Nazi propaganda supremo Joseph Goebbels famously said: “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.”

We have never been out to punish ordinary Russians, but now it actually looks like we are.

Who are the diplomats who advise on such issues? Why are they not telling our authorities that this is counter-productive? I despair.

Seventy per cent of Russians do not have a passport, meaning they do not ever travel abroad. The remaining 30% do. From my experience of meeting countless Russians over the decades, the more any individual Russian is exposed to our western way of life, the more open their minds become.

Russian citizens are finding it increasingly difficult to leave the country.

When they experience how things are done in Europe and the UK, they begin to change, and see their country and leaders for what they are.

This is progress, yet these are the very people we are attempting to stop coming to visit us. So counter-productive, so stupid.

The argument I’ve read by numerous columnists in newspapers the world over, goes something like this: “Russians should not be allowed to travel to the EU while Ukrainians die.”

This makes no sense to me. If my country invaded, for example, France, why should I not be allowed to travel to Canada to visit friends? Why should I, or any ordinary individual, be punished because of the actions of our government?

Those who back Putin and make money from his regime have already been banned and had their assets arrested. I support this of course. However, banning billionaire crooked Russian businessmen is one thing, but ordinary Russian people? It’s plain wrong.

Those who say all Russians should be banned from foreign travel go on to say that it will force them to make a decision to change their government from within.

Seriously head shaking time from me when I read this.

They don’t get it. They don’t get Russia.

Yes I’ve been highly critical of the Russian public in the past for shrugging off the ramping-up of Soviet propaganda over the past 10 years, but right now, ordinary Russians are currently in no position whatsoever to do anything to change their system.

To be fair, they tired to make changes some years back when hundreds of thousands took to the streets in a rare display over rigged elections.

The Kremlin was taken aback, took notice and quickly put new laws and plans into place to make sure it didn’t happen again.

The door of protest has now closed.

Even small protests are shut down hard and fast by the Russian authorities. 

We must remember, what regimes like Russia are afraid of, is not a foreign power, not NATO, they are afraid of their own people. But now, the system has once again got an iron grip on society, and there is no wriggle room for anyone to speak out.

Since the invasion of Ukraine, around 20,000 ordinary Russians have already been arrested, many jailed and beaten for peaceful protests, posting messages on social media, and even arrested for holding up a blank piece of paper.

It’s actually life-threatening for any Russian to even open their mouth against the so-called special operation in Ukraine. Therefore, how or why the EU thinks ordinary Russians can change their own government is beyond me.

I wonder, as I have done for years, how much time such western commentators, specialists, advisers have spent in Russia? Time with ordinary Russians in their homes, getting to know them and what makes them tick.

Precious few, if any, I’d imagine.

Cars wait to cross the border from Russia to Finland. 

Peter Hitchens in the Daily Mail knows what he’s talking about, that’s for sure. So does Ian Birrell, and the BBC’s Steve Rosenberg. But I often read drivel written about Russia from writers I doubt have even been there.

If the EU does in fact impose a blanket ban on visas for all Russians, it will be an absolute tragedy for ordinary Russians who are in no position to change anything in their country.

And it’s nowhere near as simple as saying we are merely denying Russians “shopping trips or holidays in the sun”. Lina is only one of hundreds of thousands of ordinary Russians who have family and loved ones spread all over the EU. By blocking them and denying them access to visit, we are playing a dangerous game that our authorities don’t seem to get.

This policy is collective punishment, and at a time when we should be doing the complete opposite. We have got to take the Russian people with us, but it looks like we are about to make similar mistakes like we made in the ’90s.

For decades, right up until 1991, Soviet Russia banned its own people from visiting the west.

Is this what we want to mirror? To behave like them?

The potential banning of visas for ordinary Russians is ill thought out and discriminatory at best. At worst, it’s an absolute gift to Putin.

When will the west “get” Russia? Will it ever “get” Russia?

If there’s a job of advisor to our new PM on what and how the average Russian thinks, I’m up for the role.

Drop us a line Liz…

George thinks he could offer some invaluable foreign policy advice to Liz Truss. 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

MARY-JANE DUNCAN: I put on my wedding band, and I have to laugh
North Scots recall how they feared nuclear war during the Cuban missile crisis 60…
Crafty Pickle Co: Meet the duo tackling food waste through fermentation one city at…
What we learned this week... about bans, Eurovision fans and Aberdeen's plans for Union…
Yvie Burnett celebrates return of Strictly and aunt's 99th birthday
Skye's explosive past and its link to the Nobel Prize
Aberdeenshire family 'forever grateful' for Chas support, as Scotmid makes £375k donation
Restaurant review: Get a taste of the Caribbean at Aberdeen's Tango Turtle
What a week: Nasa has a blast while we worry about butter
Iain Cameron, citizen scientist and Columbo of the Cairngorms, thinks climate is snow joke

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin pledges to deliver entertaining, attacking action for supporters
Rugby player airlifted to hospital in Aberdeen
Derek McInnes thanks Aberdeen supporters for warm reception on his return to Pittodrie
'People shouldn't have to choose': Campaigners line the streets for cost-of-living protests in Aberdeen…
Second half against Hibernian was Ross County's poorest display of season, says Malky Mackay
Aberdeen pensioner on lookout ‘for a girlfriend’ after miracle £730,000 postcode lottery win

Editor's Picks