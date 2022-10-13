Highland Council invests in 12 buses to expand school transport service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Highland Council invests in 12 buses to expand school transport service

By Louise Glen
October 13, 2022, 2:28 pm Updated: October 13, 2022, 2:43 pm
Highland Council has purchased six low-emission single decker buses with six more expected to follow.
Highland Council will be running a pilot project to expand its in-house school transport provision.

A trial will be launched to deliver more in-house school transport routes using buses with ultra-low emission engines.

Six of the buses have been delivered with a further six expected to arrive in mid-November. The buses are diesel-fuelled.

The pilot will begin in January 2023 and the routes initially covered will be across rural Inverness, the Black Isle, Loch Ness-side and Nairn.

The buses in Highland Council’s Glenurquhart Road car park.

Chairman of the council’s economy and infrastructure committee, Ken Gowans said: “Highland Council already delivers in-house school transport so I’m delighted this pilot will be expanding on what we already have in place.

“It is great to see us taking the initiative. It means we can avoid being exposed to excessive costs from the commercial sector and the ultra-low emission engines the buses have will benefit the environment.

“This is a huge step forward for us, ultimately so we can provide cost-effective and reliable transport for our public services as well as school pupils across the Highlands.”

The Volvo  buses are currently parked at the council’s Glenurquhart Road headquarters. It is understood six double decker buses are also due to arrive in coming weeks.

Bus services can be run by local authorities

Council papers show that at its last full meeting on September 22, during an agenda item heard in private, the award of contracts for school and public services were discussed.

The council is also advertising for a bus operations supervisor.

Local authorities were encouraged to apply to the Bus Partnership Fund and were given permission to run a bus service.

This came after a change in legislation, announced on June 22, that previously precluded any local authority from running its own service.

The buses were registered on October 10 with DVLA.

It is understood the funding was part of a package from Transport Scotland amounting to £2.9million.

Transport Scotland said Highland Council met with transport minister Jenny Gilruth this week.

A statement on its social media said: “Transport minister Jenny Gilruth welcomed the opportunity to meet with Highland Council in Inverness today.

“She was pleased to hear the progress in developing bus priority measures funded by £2.9m from the Transport Scotland bus partnership fund.”

