Home News Highlands & Islands

Two-mile exclusion zone at Lewis croft due to bird flu outbreak

By Louise Glen
October 13, 2022, 2:30 pm Updated: October 13, 2022, 3:13 pm
There has been an avian flu outbreak on Great Bernera. Image: Shutterstock.
There has been an avian flu outbreak on Great Bernera. Image: Shutterstock.

A property on the Isle of Lewis is at the centre of a bird flu outbreak.

The Scottish chief veterinary officer said the highly pathogenic avian influenza exists, or has in the previous 56 days existed, at 8 Breaclete, Great Bernera, Isle of Lewis.

A two-mile exclusion zone has been established around the croft, with a seven-mile surveillance area set up.

Householders with livestock and poultry in the two-mile exclusion area and the seven-mile surveillance zone should expect a visit from animal health welfare officers in coming days.

The outbreak on the Isle of Lewis is in the general area of Bernera, Uig, Carolway, Tostachaolais, Breasclete, Callanish and Garynahine.

Signs will be put up to highlight the zones

Full details of the zones and the restriction and surveillance measures in place are available on the Scottish Government website.

A Western Isles spokesman said: “Our animal health staff will be putting up road signs highlighting the zones.

“However, we advise anyone who has livestock within the general area of Bernera, Uig, Carloway, Tostachaolais, Breasclete, Callanish and Garynahine to read the detail of the declaration and check if they are in the two mile protection zone or seven mile surveillance zone and follow the measures mentioned.

“The Animal Plant and Health Agency (APHA) are the lead agency in dealing with this declaration and over the next week will be visiting all premises within the two mile protection zone, assisted by Comhairle and Scottish Government Rural Payments and Inspections Directorate (SGRIPD) staff.

“These visits will initially check which households have poultry and other captive birds.”

