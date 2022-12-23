Gridlocked supermarkets: Motorists rush to stores to stock up before Christmas

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Supermarket car parks across Aberdeenshire, the Highlands and Moray have been gridlocked all afternoon as households rush to stock up before Christmas.

With many workplaces shutting from Friday, stores have experienced a rush from customers filling their cupboards before the big day.

And with the large queues at the tills and the deli counter, have come long delays on the roads.

Motorists have reported many stores to be “gridlocked” throughout the day.

Inverness

Traffic has been backing up at the Inshes Tesco store in Inverness through the day with the same being reported at the one on the A96 Nairn road.

Shoppers have reported long queues just to get out of the car park at the Inshes store due to the amount of cars that are backed up, with some also going to Aldi.

There has also been busy traffic through the day on Telford Street near the Lidl supermarket.

Elgin

Long queues also formed along Edgar Road to get into Elgin’s Asda store in the early afternoon.

Traffic was backed up in both directions on the A941 Rothes road as drivers tried to get to the roundabout.

Similar delays have also been reported at the town’s Tesco, with one motorist reporting it took them one hour to get out of the car park.

It is understood some taxi drivers have asked customers wanting to be picked up to move away from the stores to avoid getting stuck in the congestion.

Aberdeen

Shoppers at the Tesco store in Danestone reported staff were needing to divert traffic onto the road to get away from the store.

Big queues have also been reported at the Sainsbury’s and Asda at Garthdee in the city.

Meanwhile, the Asda at the beach, which is often notorious for traffic problems, has been experiencing the same.

Drivers have reported waits of more than 40 minutes in the Queens Links area.