Two people taken to hospital following three vehicle collision on A96 near Inverurie bypass

Two people were taken to hospital after a three-vehicle collision on the A96 Aberdeen to Elgin road at the Inverurie bypass.

Traffic Scotland says traffic was heavy on the approach to the incident near the Skyline Trampoline Park at Inverurie.

The incident happened at around 2.50pm. Police are in attendance.

The condition of the two people taken to hospital is unknown, but not believed to be life threatening.

NEW❗ ⌚ 15:46#A96 Inverurie The carriageway is currently restricted in both directions due to a collision Police are in attendance and are managing the traffic Traffic is heavy on approach do #TakeCare ❗ @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/i5Q951ZxMw — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 23, 2022

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called around 2.50pm on Friday, 23 December, to reports of a three vehicle crash on the A96, near Inverurie.

“Emergency services attended and two people were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as a precaution.

“Part of the road remains closed for vehicle recovery.”

A Traffic Scotland spokesman said: “The carriageway is currently restricted in both directions due to a collision police are in attendance and are managing the traffic.

“Traffic is heavy on approach do take care.”

Traffic is being reported as busy in Inverurie as a result of the collision.

More to follow.