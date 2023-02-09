Highland Council sets aside £950,000 to fix Inverness roads – but it’s a drop in the ocean compared to what’s needed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highland Council sets aside £950,000 to fix Inverness roads – but it’s a drop in the ocean compared to what’s needed

By Stuart Findlay
February 9, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 9, 2023, 6:51 am
The crumbling A82 road with all its potholes between Inverness and Urquhart Castle.
Roads in poor condition have been a constant complaint in the Highlands. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A number of roads across Inverness have been identified as priorities for resurfacing this year by Highland Council.

The list will be considered by members of the council’s Inverness city committee at a meeting next week.

A total of £952,000 is proposed to be spent on resurfacing and surface dressing in the greater Inverness area.

Surface dressing is a preventative treatment used on roads in a good condition to protect them and prolong their life.

But despite the investment, the council acknowledge themselves that the amount falls well below what is needed to bring every road up to an acceptable standard.

‘The level of investment falls short’

A report from road operations managers John Taylor and Steven Grant will be considered by councillors on Monday.

In it, it proposes spending £495,000 on resurfacing 12 roads and £457,000 on surface dressing for 27 roads.

The report reads: “Surfacing works take time to plan and deliver and it is vital that the programme of works is agreed.

“Any delay in the agreed programme will impact on the construction programme. It is influenced by the availability of resources and also by the prevailing weather conditions.

The Pothole Pro will be used by Highland Council during Inverness road repairs.
The Pothole Pro has been used by Highland Councils and others to help repair roads. Image: Donna MacAllister/DC Thomson

“Summer delivery is more reliable and durable.”

It also contains a warning that a lot more repair work will be needed in the future.

The report adds: “The level of investment across Highland falls short of the budget requirements to maintain a steady condition of the road network.

“Deterioration of the overall network will occur with a corresponding risk to the travelling public.

“An increase in damage claims can also be expected, as the road defects develop.”

Nearly 40% of Highland roads in peril

The most recent Scottish Road Maintenance Condition Survey laid bare the problems facing Highland Council.

It revealed that nearly four in 10 Highland roads need to be repaired.

And bringing them all up to scratch would cost an eye-watering £195m.

Highland Council’s headquarters in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Highland Council had also plummeted down the national league table.

In 2011, it was 11th out of Scotland’s 32 local authorities. Now it has dropped to 26th.

In December 2021, it was said that the council needs to invest £26m each year just to keep its roads at a “steady state”.

However, the last five years’ capital has fallen well short of that figure, at £8.2m in 2018-19, £6.2m in 2019-20 and £7.2m the past three years.

What Inverness roads will be repaired?

A total of 11 roads have been identified for resurfacing, but numerous others have also been named.

Those outside the initial 11 will be completed if more money becomes available through the budget.

The 11 roads are:

  • Leachkin Road (west)
  • Telford Street
  • Hawthorn Drive
  • Culduthel Road (west end)
  • Wade Road (part)
  • Henderson Drive
  • Ardersier High Street
  • Balloch to Keppoch crossroads
  • Nairnside near village
  • East of Gorthleck
  • Belladrum loop road

A number of roads, including Old Perth Road, Strothers Lane and Drummond Road, have been earmarked for surface dressing.

The full list is available under item four.

