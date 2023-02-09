Highland Council sets aside £950,000 to fix Inverness roads – but it’s a drop in the ocean compared to what’s needed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A number of roads across Inverness have been identified as priorities for resurfacing this year by Highland Council.

The list will be considered by members of the council’s Inverness city committee at a meeting next week.

A total of £952,000 is proposed to be spent on resurfacing and surface dressing in the greater Inverness area.

Surface dressing is a preventative treatment used on roads in a good condition to protect them and prolong their life.

But despite the investment, the council acknowledge themselves that the amount falls well below what is needed to bring every road up to an acceptable standard.

‘The level of investment falls short’

A report from road operations managers John Taylor and Steven Grant will be considered by councillors on Monday.

In it, it proposes spending £495,000 on resurfacing 12 roads and £457,000 on surface dressing for 27 roads.

The report reads: “Surfacing works take time to plan and deliver and it is vital that the programme of works is agreed.

“Any delay in the agreed programme will impact on the construction programme. It is influenced by the availability of resources and also by the prevailing weather conditions.

“Summer delivery is more reliable and durable.”

It also contains a warning that a lot more repair work will be needed in the future.

The report adds: “The level of investment across Highland falls short of the budget requirements to maintain a steady condition of the road network.

“Deterioration of the overall network will occur with a corresponding risk to the travelling public.

“An increase in damage claims can also be expected, as the road defects develop.”

Nearly 40% of Highland roads in peril

The most recent Scottish Road Maintenance Condition Survey laid bare the problems facing Highland Council.

It revealed that nearly four in 10 Highland roads need to be repaired.

And bringing them all up to scratch would cost an eye-watering £195m.

Highland Council had also plummeted down the national league table.

In 2011, it was 11th out of Scotland’s 32 local authorities. Now it has dropped to 26th.

In December 2021, it was said that the council needs to invest £26m each year just to keep its roads at a “steady state”.

However, the last five years’ capital has fallen well short of that figure, at £8.2m in 2018-19, £6.2m in 2019-20 and £7.2m the past three years.

What Inverness roads will be repaired?

A total of 11 roads have been identified for resurfacing, but numerous others have also been named.

Those outside the initial 11 will be completed if more money becomes available through the budget.

The 11 roads are:

Leachkin Road (west)

Telford Street

Hawthorn Drive

Culduthel Road (west end)

Wade Road (part)

Henderson Drive

Ardersier High Street

Balloch to Keppoch crossroads

Nairnside near village

East of Gorthleck

Belladrum loop road

A number of roads, including Old Perth Road, Strothers Lane and Drummond Road, have been earmarked for surface dressing.

The full list is available under item four.