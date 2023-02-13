Inverness Airport Railway Station to the terminal: Is it really that far?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Inverness Airport Railway Station to the terminal: Is it really that far?

By Donna MacAllister
February 13, 2023, 5:01 pm Updated: February 13, 2023, 6:40 pm
We've seen a number of criticisms on social media about the new Inverness Airport Railway Station. Some people are saying it's too far from the terminal to justify being called an "airport train station" and the journey between the two is a frustrating faff for passengers. We decided to do the journey on foot and by bus to see the distance for ourselves. Image: Donna MacAllister
The distance between the new Inverness Airport Railway Station and the door of the actual airport terminal building is a bone of contention.

The long-awaited opening of the new station last week was slightly marred by comments on social media about this distance, which some people believe poses an off-putting hassle for travellers.

A common grumble we’ve seen online is that passengers stepping off a train at the shiny new station have to walk three-quarters of a mile, or pay £1.90 for a Stagecoach bus to get tout suite to the terminal.

No dedicated shuttle bus service has been created for travel between the two sites.

Cutting the ribbon of the new railway station at the start of the month, Scotland’s Transport Minister acknowledged it is a “wee bit of a distance” between the two, although she did not try out the walk for herself.

A plan to replace the passenger terminal at Inverness Airport with a new building far closer to the railway station is being considered by its operator, Highlands and Islands Airports (Hial).

But that is not going to happen anytime soon.

So in the meantime, let’s try and answer the question — is it really such a big deal to have to walk or take a bus to the terminal from the station?

Our reporter Donna MacAllister took a trip from Nairn out to the airport to see for herself, and chatted with some locals along the way to get their thoughts on the new transport facility for the region.

How long does it take to walk/get the bus between Inverness Airport Railway Station and the terminal building? Let’s find out…

All aboard! A train pulls up at Inverness Airport Railway Station. Image: Donna MacAllister

A single journey train ticket from Nairn Railway Station to the new Inverness Airport Railway Station was £5.50 for a journey that took 8 minutes 48 seconds.

Stepping off the train at the new airport station, I noticed that a Stagecoach bus was waiting.

The Stagecoach Number 11 and 27 services are available to ride from the new railway station to the airport. Image: Donna MacAllister.

The driver told me that the journey to the airport on board his bus would cost me £1.90 for a single, or £3.50 for a return.

He waved me onboard, and I took the bus from the train station to the airport.

The journey lasted just over four minutes.

Let’s go for a walk, but first things first, where’s the path?

Once I arrived at the terminal building, I went to walk back to the airport train station… but I could see no signs for the pedestrian route.

A baggage handler pointed me in the right direction, and eventually common sense prevailed (honest!) and I found the walkway.

The sign for the bus is bright and clear, but signs for the path were nowhere to be found directly at the front of the airport terminal. Image: Donna MacAllister.

It did, however, occur to me that tourists coming out of the terminal building only see a bus stop sign.

They have no clear way of knowing a path to the train station exists in the absence of proper signs at the terminal building.

A spokesman for Network Rail explained the issue of no signs at the airport for the pedestrian path is known, and they’re in discussions about this with Hial.

Once I found the path, it was time to start the journey back to the railway station.

The long and windy path

The path was funded by regional transport partnership HITRANS and is lit along the way. Image: Donna MacAllister.

The first thing I noticed about the path (aside from the wholesome countryside aroma of manure) was the chance that it offers for close-up views of the planes.

Plane spotting: The path between the Inverness Airport Railway Station and the airport terminal building wraps around part of the runway. Image: Donna MacAllister.

The track is smooth, if a little exposed to the elements, which makes for a breezy walk.

A great stretch, but whipped by winter gusts.

Wheeling suitcases with the kids in tow could make this a less tranquil jaunt.

In total, 3,072 trees of 11 different species have been planted as part of the new station development, so in the future this walk will hopefully look a bit more picturesque.

Just some of the trees which have been planted around the new airport train station. Image: Donna MacAllister.

I walked between the airport terminal and the railway station in 16 minutes 49 seconds, but I did stop for a few chats with folk as I doddled along the path, which was, according to my phone app, 1.1 kms long (0.68 miles).

If I was in a rush, I think I could finish the walk in about 10 minutes flat.

The walking route between the airport train station and the airport terminal.

A mother and her daughter taking their first ever stroll along the path to check things out for themselves stopped to have a natter with me along the way.

They stay in Inverness and said while it’s great to see the railway station open, they’re unlikely to use it when taking a flight when a city bus can take them straight to the terminal.

The only other people to pass me by were a ScotRail worker doing his daily walk-check along the path, and two younger men who wheeled their luggage behind them.

Once back at the railway station, I met a jogger who lives at the nearby new town of Tornagrain, which is linked to the new station by an “active travel path”.

Here’s what he thought about the new station:

I also found signs at the station end of the path, clearly pointing out the pedestrian route to the airport, so it seems there has perhaps not been joined-up thinking here.

Signs at the train station end of the path clearly pointed out where those on foot should go if they’re wanting to head to the airport. Image: Donna MacAllister.

So, is it really such a big deal that the terminal and the new railway station are so far apart?

Several buses pulled in to the new airport train station scouring for passengers but no trains had pulled in to let people off. Image: Donna MacAllister.

Not for me.

But then again, I am able-bodied and prefer to walk when I can, and the buses would appear to be there when you need one.

And even when you don’t, in fact.

I could not help but notice the number of buses that pulled in to the airport railway station, when there was no connecting train pulling in.

Another bus pulls into the station looking to pick up passengers but there are none to pick up because no trains have come in. Image: Donna MacAllister.

I must have sat at the new train station for a good 45 minutes and in that time several buses pulled in and did the loop looking for passengers.

It seems like a waste of fumes and fuel.

It’s maybe not so easy, but one has to wonder if synchronising bus and train timetables should be something to consider for Stagecoach and ScotRail.

