Tending the Light: Inverness meeting will bring care experienced delegates together with decision makers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Care experienced leaders and young people from across the north of Scotland are travelling to Inverness this weekend for a major event to celebrate National Care Day on February 17.

Tending the Light in the North will bring public sector leaders and practitioners alongside young people who have experience of growing up in care.

Over two days, they will explore how best to work together to ensure that every child grows up loved, safe and respected.

That aspiration is at the heart of The Promise, the national reform agenda to improve the lives of children and families who may experience care.

The event is being held in the city’s town house.

Coming together to make change

Participants to the event include the Shetland Crew of care experienced leaders, and members of Highland’s care experienced CHAMPS group are hosting a celebratory prom on Saturday night.

Lauren Young, a member of the Shetland Crew said: ‘’Tending the Light invites all care experienced young people to come together to make change. Instead of waiting for change, be the change.’’

Referring to the work alongside leaders and professionals, sometimes called “corporate parents”, she said ‘’It’s incredible to see them come out of their comfort zones and let down the barriers.

“Those relationships become 50:50 with care experienced people.’’

On Shetland’s journey to create positive change for the Care Experienced community she said ‘’We’ve been able to work together, put our job titles to one side, and let our relationships grow. It makes progress easier. We’ve created love and respect’’.

Julia Roberts, another care experienced person attending Tending the Light in the North, said: ‘’We try our best to be outstanding examples of care experienced people.

“We want understanding and possibly empathy too. We have to raise awareness.

Shining light

“We want to be the shining light to the future generation. Tending the light means being a lighthouse. A lighthouse means spreading the light for care experienced people, who have all been through dark times. To show them there is hope.’’

Tending the Light in the North, a Festival of Care, is in Inverness this year. You can check out the programme of events and book your spot on our website – https://t.co/NHX9uw4HZc pic.twitter.com/B68ke1Zmf4 — Who Cares? Scotland (@whocaresscot) February 15, 2023

The event will include intensive workshops for professionals and leaders working alongside the care experienced community.

The Town House will also play host to an exhibition of works created by the care experienced community alongside artists.

The event will showcase live theatre performance, light installations and a Highland premier for The Salt Made Marks, a unique film from Shetland that explores what it can feel like to grow up in care.