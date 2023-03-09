Inverness residents encouraged to find out more about Academy Street revamp project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Inverness residents encouraged to find out more about Academy Street revamp project

By Denny Andonova
March 9, 2023, 7:18 pm Updated: March 9, 2023, 8:53 pm
Academy Street Inverness
Academy Street in Inverness could be transformed to make the city centre more attractive. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Residents in Inverness will get a first glimpse at how Academy Street could be transformed to benefit locals and visitors.

The latest designs will be revealed at a series of drop-in sessions next week where people will be able to find out more about Highland Council’s ambitious project for the busy thoroughfare.

Plans include a range of improvements – such as “significantly” wider footpaths and better pedestrian crossings – to make the area more attractive and accessible.

These expand on the initial proposals to introduce a new traffic management system and a bus lane on Academy Street in a bid to reduce pollution and congestion in the city centre.

Urge to explore what the Academy Street project has to offer

Inverness City leader Councillor Ian Brown said this enhanced vision for Academy Street aims to serve the needs of both locals and visitors to Inverness.

He said: “The changes to Academy Street will improve the overall experience of the street for everyone and transform this important place in the core of the city centre to become more welcoming, attractive and healthier.

“I really would encourage everybody to either take the time to come to the events which are running over three days next week or to view the design for Academy Street online.”

Councillor Ian Brown. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The designs will be on display for three days at the Spectrum Centre on Margaret Street – at the bus station – from March 14-16.

The public is welcome to come in from 1pm to 4pm next Tuesday, from 1pm to 7pm on Wednesday, and from 1pm to 7pm on Thursday.

Councillor Ken Gowans, chairman of the council’s economy and infrastructure committee, said: “I very much value engagement and this is a great chance to get involved so I encourage participation from every section of the public and local business community.”

New traffic idea for Academy Street: What is being planned?

Tags

Conversation

6

