Inverness residents encouraged to find out more about Academy Street revamp project

Residents in Inverness will get a first glimpse at how Academy Street could be transformed to benefit locals and visitors.

The latest designs will be revealed at a series of drop-in sessions next week where people will be able to find out more about Highland Council’s ambitious project for the busy thoroughfare.

Plans include a range of improvements – such as “significantly” wider footpaths and better pedestrian crossings – to make the area more attractive and accessible.

These expand on the initial proposals to introduce a new traffic management system and a bus lane on Academy Street in a bid to reduce pollution and congestion in the city centre.

Urge to explore what the Academy Street project has to offer

Inverness City leader Councillor Ian Brown said this enhanced vision for Academy Street aims to serve the needs of both locals and visitors to Inverness.

He said: “The changes to Academy Street will improve the overall experience of the street for everyone and transform this important place in the core of the city centre to become more welcoming, attractive and healthier.

“I really would encourage everybody to either take the time to come to the events which are running over three days next week or to view the design for Academy Street online.”

The designs will be on display for three days at the Spectrum Centre on Margaret Street – at the bus station – from March 14-16.

The public is welcome to come in from 1pm to 4pm next Tuesday, from 1pm to 7pm on Wednesday, and from 1pm to 7pm on Thursday.

Councillor Ken Gowans, chairman of the council’s economy and infrastructure committee, said: “I very much value engagement and this is a great chance to get involved so I encourage participation from every section of the public and local business community.”