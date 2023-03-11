Fundraiser launched to help give Inverness motorcycle lover and disability champion a proper send-off following his death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fundraiser launched to help give Inverness motorcycle lover and disability champion a proper send-off following his death

By Ross Hempseed
March 11, 2023, 5:08 pm
Inverness fundraiser
A GoFundMe page has been set up in tribute to motorcycle enthusiast David Sansum. Image: GoFundMe.

A fundraiser has been launched following the death of Inverness motorcycle fan, David Sansum, to ensure he “rides out in style”.

Mr Sansum, 44, passed away at Raigmore Hospital on February 26 after a lifetime of health problems.

His ailments confined him to a wheelchair, but it did not stop him from championing disabled people and becoming a recognisable figure in Inverness.

He even ran for council to make a difference in the lives of disabled people and although he did not win, he found other ways to help, including charity work.

The GoFundMe page, started by his brother Stephen Sansum, spoke of his determination and that “if he wanted to do it, he would”.

David Sansum was passionate about all things Harley Davidson. Image: DC Thomson.

Mr Sansum was also extremely passionate about motorcycles, especially Harley Davidsons and would never miss a chance to attend Thunder in the Glens every year.

Thunder in the Glens is an annual Harley Davidson rally that takes place in Aviemore and has been ongoing since 1999.

Funds raised to give David Sansum a ‘send off he would love’.

With the many health problems, Mr Sansum suffered he was, according to his brother, never wealthy and so the family wants to give him a proper send-off.

They are aiming to raise £3,000 to help cover some of the costs for the funeral arrangements as many people are due to turn out to pay their respects to a well-loved man.

David Sansum never missed a chance to visit Thunder in the Glens in Aviemore. Image: Paul Campbell.

One thing that is unique to Mr Sansum’s funeral, due to take place on March 13, is he is will be escorted by a procession of bikers in tribute to his memory.

His brother writes on the GoFundMe page saying: “If he is looking down I can just hear him saying look at that I stopped the traffic again.

“Trying to raise some funds in order to give this character a send-off he would love.

“The last thing I can do for my brother David, is he makes his last ride out in style, and one that won’t be forgotten.”

