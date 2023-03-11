Fundraiser launched to help give Inverness motorcycle lover and disability champion a proper send-off following his death

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A fundraiser has been launched following the death of Inverness motorcycle fan, David Sansum, to ensure he “rides out in style”.

Mr Sansum, 44, passed away at Raigmore Hospital on February 26 after a lifetime of health problems.

His ailments confined him to a wheelchair, but it did not stop him from championing disabled people and becoming a recognisable figure in Inverness.

He even ran for council to make a difference in the lives of disabled people and although he did not win, he found other ways to help, including charity work.

The GoFundMe page, started by his brother Stephen Sansum, spoke of his determination and that “if he wanted to do it, he would”.

Mr Sansum was also extremely passionate about motorcycles, especially Harley Davidsons and would never miss a chance to attend Thunder in the Glens every year.

Thunder in the Glens is an annual Harley Davidson rally that takes place in Aviemore and has been ongoing since 1999.

Funds raised to give David Sansum a ‘send off he would love’.

With the many health problems, Mr Sansum suffered he was, according to his brother, never wealthy and so the family wants to give him a proper send-off.

They are aiming to raise £3,000 to help cover some of the costs for the funeral arrangements as many people are due to turn out to pay their respects to a well-loved man.

One thing that is unique to Mr Sansum’s funeral, due to take place on March 13, is he is will be escorted by a procession of bikers in tribute to his memory.

His brother writes on the GoFundMe page saying: “If he is looking down I can just hear him saying look at that I stopped the traffic again.

“Trying to raise some funds in order to give this character a send-off he would love.

“The last thing I can do for my brother David, is he makes his last ride out in style, and one that won’t be forgotten.”