Police were called to a “disturbance” on Aberdeen’s Exchange Street over the weekend.

At 6.15pm on Saturday they were called to an incident on the street.

Officers attended and a 37-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

His condition is unknown.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 6.15pm on Saturday March 11 we were called to a report of a disturbance in the Exchange Street area of Aberdeen.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”