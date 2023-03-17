Trad favourites Skerryvore coming to Inverness this December

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Trad favourites Skerryvore coming to Inverness this December

By Ross Hempseed
March 17, 2023, 8:15 am Updated: March 17, 2023, 2:42 pm
Eight-piece nu-folk group Skerryvore. Image: Elly Lucas.
Popular Scottish nu-folk group Skerryvore will return to Inverness during their new album tour later this year.

The eight-piece group from Tiree will play the Inverness Leisure Centre (ILC) on Friday, December 8.

It comes following the closure of the famous Ironworks, which was a popular venue for visiting artists to the Highlands.

The concert is being organised by LCC Live, organisers of Live in the City, during a weekend of music before the start of the Inverness’s festive season.

Last year they brought The Proclaimers to the ILC and upcoming concerts for Clean Bandit and Rag’N’Bone Man at the Northern Meeting Park.

Skerryvore incorporate traditional instruments including fiddles, bagpipes and whistles to create their nu-folk sounds. Image: Skerryvore/ Arc Sessions

Skerryvore has been on an upwards journey, becoming one of the most popular Scottish acts.

Since their formation in 2005, they have gone from West Coast bars and community halls to performing for crowds at festivals across the world.

Towards the end of 2022, the group played to thousands at the Ovo Hydro as part of Hoolie at the Hydro.

New Skerryvore album in April

Their unique sound using fiddles, accordions, whistles, guitars, drums and vocals highlights the nu-folk sound or updated Scottish traditional music.

The group’s upcoming album Tempus is due for release on April 28, and the group will then embark on a tour of the UK, Europe and the USA.

Fiddler Craig Elspie from Skerryvore said: “We couldn’t do an album tour without a trip to the Highlands.

Skerryvore performs at EDF 2022. Image: Eve McLachlan

“Inverness is up there with our favourite places to play in, and we’re really excited to perform at the Leisure Centre for the first time.

“Tempus has been a long time in the making and we can’t wait to start sharing the new music with audiences on the tour.”

Caitlin Brown of LCC Live added: “We couldn’t think of any better way to commence our festive weekend of live music than with the impeccable trad sounds of Skerryvore.

“The band have a busy year touring around the globe following their new album so it’s great to add Inverness to that extensive list.”

Tags


Tags

Conversation

