Trad favourites Skerryvore coming to Inverness this December

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Popular Scottish nu-folk group Skerryvore will return to Inverness during their new album tour later this year.

The eight-piece group from Tiree will play the Inverness Leisure Centre (ILC) on Friday, December 8.

It comes following the closure of the famous Ironworks, which was a popular venue for visiting artists to the Highlands.

The concert is being organised by LCC Live, organisers of Live in the City, during a weekend of music before the start of the Inverness’s festive season.

Last year they brought The Proclaimers to the ILC and upcoming concerts for Clean Bandit and Rag’N’Bone Man at the Northern Meeting Park.

Skerryvore has been on an upwards journey, becoming one of the most popular Scottish acts.

Since their formation in 2005, they have gone from West Coast bars and community halls to performing for crowds at festivals across the world.

Towards the end of 2022, the group played to thousands at the Ovo Hydro as part of Hoolie at the Hydro.

New Skerryvore album in April

Their unique sound using fiddles, accordions, whistles, guitars, drums and vocals highlights the nu-folk sound or updated Scottish traditional music.

The group’s upcoming album Tempus is due for release on April 28, and the group will then embark on a tour of the UK, Europe and the USA.

Fiddler Craig Elspie from Skerryvore said: “We couldn’t do an album tour without a trip to the Highlands.

“Inverness is up there with our favourite places to play in, and we’re really excited to perform at the Leisure Centre for the first time.

“Tempus has been a long time in the making and we can’t wait to start sharing the new music with audiences on the tour.”

Caitlin Brown of LCC Live added: “We couldn’t think of any better way to commence our festive weekend of live music than with the impeccable trad sounds of Skerryvore.

“The band have a busy year touring around the globe following their new album so it’s great to add Inverness to that extensive list.”