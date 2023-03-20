Active travel route upgrades between Inverness Campus and Cradlehall to be completed by May

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Work to transform a dirt track into an active travel route between the Inverness Campus and Cradlehall is well under way.

The route, which connects the rapidly expanding campus with Cradlehall Business Park was already well-used by locals but was just a track carved out by frequent footfall.

Upgrades to existing travel networks around the campus have been ongoing for several years as Highland Council encourages active travel around Inverness.

The Inverness Campus already contains the UHI Inverness building as well as the headquarters for Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE).

In the coming years, developments like the Life Sciences and Innovation Centre and the NHS National Treatment Centre Highland are expected to open on-site.

This will bring many jobs to the area requiring strong transport connections, such as active travel from eastern settlements, including Cradlehall, Smithton and Culloden.

‘Great, convenient link in the east of the network’

Economy and infrastructure committee chairman Ken Gowans said: “This route will provide another safe active travel route to support people in the city to make healthier travel choices that will also make a significant contribution to tackling the climate and ecological emergency, compared with driving a car.

“This route is a great, convenient link in the east of the network that adds another car-free option, so people can choose walking, wheeling and cycling as the easiest way to make their everyday journeys.

“Linking directly into the campus from Cradlehall Business Park, this route was already used, despite being just a dirt track, that is why it was recognised as an opportunity in the Inverness East Masterplan.

“Now the council and its partners are upgrading it, I am sure it will be very well used, especially by people travelling for work and leisure to the campus, city centre and retail park, as well as people looking to get outdoors and be more active for leisure.”

The upgrades carried out by Gow Groundworks are expected to be completed sometime in May.