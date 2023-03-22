Crown Court Hotel in Inverness goes up for sale for £850,000

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A well-known Inverness hotel has been put up for sale by owners inviting offers of more than £850,000.

The Crown Court Hotel, at the corner of Old Edinburgh Road and Southside Road, is a popular establishment in the city.

Listed with Shepherd Chartered Surveyors, the hotel has 18 en-suite guest bedrooms across the ground and first-floor levels.

The property, originally an 18th-century townhouse, also has a reception and dining facilities on the ground floor, as well as space for weddings and functions for up to 40 guests.

After being purchased in 2020 by MacAli Hotel Scotland, the hotel underwent a massive £500,000 refurbishment, upgrading all parts of the guest spaces.

Throughout the guest rooms and public spaces, black and brown tartan is used to celebrate the hotel’s Highland location.

There is also a newly upgraded one room apartment for a quiet couple’s getaway complete with a hot tub.

‘Gain a foothold in the city’s resurgent tourist market’

The hotel also boasts a large raised decking area, which can be covered by a large marquee, as well as ample parking.

It can also cater for weddings and events for up to 40 guests.

Neil Calder, a partner in the Inverness office of Shepherd’s, said: “Crown Court Hotel is well established, and the town centre is within easy reach.

“The internal accommodation was substantially refurbished a few years ago.

“As such, this is a prime opportunity to acquire a substantial property and we anticipate interest from a range of purchasers, including hotel groups, owner-operators and investors keen to gain a foothold in the city’s resurgent tourist market as Inverness builds on its reputation as a base camp for tourists who are exploring the Highlands and Islands.”