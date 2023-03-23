Rituals opens Inverness store after manager convinced retail bosses to open in Highlands

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

High-end beauty retailer Rituals has opened in Inverness’s Eastgate Shopping Centre.

The store located next to HMV is eye-catching, with its dark interior resembling the peaceful tranquillity of a luxury spa.

The company prides itself on creating an enjoyable experience with interactive elements for customers to get involved, such as hand massages at the water table.

Rituals bath, body and home care products are designed to create “moments of joy and feeling balanced during our everyday life”.

The store opened today, with manager Holly Anderson and her team of seven employees.

Ms Anderson had a personal hand in helping bring the luxury brand north as a Black Isle native from Culbokie.

After working for 10 years in the Rituals store in Edinburgh, she convinced the bosses to open a store in Inverness.

She was overwhelmed at the chance to come home and take charge of the Inverness store and says being in the Eastgate stirred up some memories including the loud clock inside the centre.

“It’s a dream for me to come home. I have been passionate about this brand for 10 years and I don’t think it would have meant as much to a new manager,” she said.

Rituals is ‘affordable luxury’

When she first met the team most already knew each other Ms Anderson says this led to the team bonding quickly and helping each other learn about the wide range of products.

The store is stocked with “affordable luxury” as described by assistant manager Iona Duncan and allows people to “take routines and make them into meaningful moments”.

In addition to scents, moisturisers, skincare and men’s grooming products, the store also has a special homeware section with bath robes, cushions, and candles.

They also stock gift boxes are are currently displaying their Easter egg gifts filled with Rituals staples in time for spring.

Ms Duncan noted that speaking with the steady stream of customers most people said, “Inverness needed this” and it was nice to stop rushing and “take time for yourself”.

The new Inverness store is the fifth to open in Scotland following stores in Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Glasgow, with two more to open in Dundee and Glasgow’s Silverburn.

Following the opening on Thursday, the store will be offering customer experiences on Saturday, like a luxury goody bag for the first 50 paying customers.