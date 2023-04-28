More late night delays expected due to further road improvements at Raigmore Interchange

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

More late night delays expected due to further road improvements at Raigmore Interchange

Bear Scotland is carrying out £600,000 of improvements along the A9 Inverness to Perth Road near Raigmore Interchange.

By Lauren Taylor
Two different phases of work will be carried out on the A9 at the Raigmore Interchange. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson.
Inverness motorists are being warned to expect more late night delays as further roadworks are planned for the Raigmore Interchange.

Bear Scotland will be carrying out road improvements at two locations on the A9 Inverness to Perth road.

During the £600,000 repairs, over 4360ft of the carriageway will be resurfaced.

The first phase of the work will start on May 9 on the A9 northbound dual carriageway – just south of the Raigmore Interchange. They will take place from 7pm until 6am over three nights.

While improvements are being carried out the northbound carriageway will remain closed. There will be a diversion via the northbound Raigmore off-slip to the Raigmore Interchange, where the diversion will follow the northbound on-slip to rejoin the A9.

Works will then be carried out on the southbound carriageway between the Milton of Leys Junction and Bogbain Farm from Tuesday, May 9, from 7pm until 6am.

No work will take place on Friday and Saturday.

There will be lane closures, a reduced speed limit with temporary traffic lights, and a 10mph convoy system on the southbound approach to the site. Additionally, the Milton of Leys southbound on-slip with be closed for the duration of the works.

Motorists wishing to join the A9 to travel southbound will be diverted north to the Raigmore Interchange, via the A9, where they can re-join the A9 southbound.

All traffic management will be removed outside working hours. The improvements will be completed by 6am on Thursday May 18 dependent on the weather.

‘Plan ahead’

Safety barriers on the northbound carriageway at the A9/A96 Raigmore Interchange have been replaced and extended this week as part of the project. This work is due to be completed by tomorrow morning.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north west representative has planned drivers to “plan ahead”.

He said: “These surfacing projects on the A9 will help address defects and greatly improve the surface for motorists.

“Our teams will do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible, and we thank the local community and road users for their patience in advance while we complete these projects.

“We encourage motorists to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information.”

To stay updated visit the Traffic Scotland website.

