More late night delays expected due to further road improvements at Raigmore Interchange

Inverness motorists are being warned to expect more late night delays as further roadworks are planned for the Raigmore Interchange.

Bear Scotland will be carrying out road improvements at two locations on the A9 Inverness to Perth road.

During the £600,000 repairs, over 4360ft of the carriageway will be resurfaced.

The first phase of the work will start on May 9 on the A9 northbound dual carriageway – just south of the Raigmore Interchange. They will take place from 7pm until 6am over three nights.

While improvements are being carried out the northbound carriageway will remain closed. There will be a diversion via the northbound Raigmore off-slip to the Raigmore Interchange, where the diversion will follow the northbound on-slip to rejoin the A9.

Works will then be carried out on the southbound carriageway between the Milton of Leys Junction and Bogbain Farm from Tuesday, May 9, from 7pm until 6am.

No work will take place on Friday and Saturday.

There will be lane closures, a reduced speed limit with temporary traffic lights, and a 10mph convoy system on the southbound approach to the site. Additionally, the Milton of Leys southbound on-slip with be closed for the duration of the works.

Motorists wishing to join the A9 to travel southbound will be diverted north to the Raigmore Interchange, via the A9, where they can re-join the A9 southbound.

All traffic management will be removed outside working hours. The improvements will be completed by 6am on Thursday May 18 dependent on the weather.

‘Plan ahead’

Safety barriers on the northbound carriageway at the A9/A96 Raigmore Interchange have been replaced and extended this week as part of the project. This work is due to be completed by tomorrow morning.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north west representative has planned drivers to “plan ahead”.

He said: “These surfacing projects on the A9 will help address defects and greatly improve the surface for motorists.

“Our teams will do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible, and we thank the local community and road users for their patience in advance while we complete these projects.

“We encourage motorists to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information.”

To stay updated visit the Traffic Scotland website.