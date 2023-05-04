Visitor centre at Urquhart Castle closed due to safety fears

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The visitor centre at Urquhart Castle has been forced to close amid concern about the safety of the ceiling.

The potential safety issue with the Drumnadrochit visitor centre’s ceiling was reported today, prompting its immediate closure.

However, access to the castle is still possible.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) which manages the site on the banks of Loch Ness, said the centre has been closed as a precaution.

Teams will be carrying out safety checks and repair work but the centre is expected to remain shut until next week.

On the website, visitors are being warned the castle has been closed and ticket holders will be contacted for a refund.

A HES spokeswoman said: “We have closed the visitor centre at Urquhart Castle as a precaution after a potential issue with a small section of the suspended ceiling was identified.

“Our teams will now be carrying out further safety checks and repair work, and we anticipate that we will be able to reopen the visitor centre early next week.

“Visitors will still be able to access the castle itself while the visitor centre remains closed.”