Inverness Pensioner charged following crash involving a car and motorcycle at Tore roundabout A man was taken to hospital following the crash at Tore roundabout at midday yesterday. By Ross Hempseed May 12 2023, 3.12pm

The incident occurred on Tore roundabout. Image: Google Maps.

A 71-year-old woman has been charged following a crash at Tore roundabout yesterday. The incident occurred just before noon on Thursday, when a car and motorcycle collided on Tore roundabout. Police and ambulance were both in attendance at the scene. A 37-year-old man was taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment by ambulance. A police spokeswoman said: "Around 12.10pm on Thursday, 11 May, officers were called to reports of a crash involving a car and motorcycle. "A 37 year old man was taken by ambulance to hospital. "A 71-year-old woman was charged with road traffic offences."