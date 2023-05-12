Pensioner charged following crash involving a car and motorcycle at Tore roundabout

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 71-year-old woman has been charged following a crash at Tore roundabout yesterday.

The incident occurred just before noon on Thursday, when a car and motorcycle collided on Tore roundabout.

Police and ambulance were both in attendance at the scene.

A 37-year-old man was taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment by ambulance.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 12.10pm on Thursday, 11 May, officers were called to reports of a crash involving a car and motorcycle.

“A 37 year old man was taken by ambulance to hospital.

“A 71-year-old woman was charged with road traffic offences.”