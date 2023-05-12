Inverness waste transfer management centre has ‘small fire’ in storage area

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A contractor visiting Highland Council’s waste management transfer centre suffered from a fire in storage area on Friday morning.

Fire service were called at 8.32am to “household waste” on fire, outside the main building.

The state-of-the-art waste transfer station in Inverness is at the Longman Industrial Estate near the Caley Thistle stadium.

A fire service spokeswoman said: “We were called to household waste on fire at the waste transfer centre in Inverness.

“The fire was external to the building, and in a storage area. It was a small fire.

“We used two main hose reel jets.”

She continued: “We were called at 8.32am and we left at 9.32am.”

The waste transfer centre was completed in January 2023 at a cost of £14million, and was fully operational in April of this year.

A spokesman for Highland Council said: “An articulated lorry, carrying recyclable (blue bin) materials, which was exiting the Longman Waste Transfer Station was noticed to have smoke rising from the trailer.

“The vehicle was pulled to the side.

“Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were alerted and attended.”

He continued: “They subsequently put out a fire within the waste. It is unclear as to the cause of the fire within the waste at the present time.

“There were no injuries and no damage to buildings. All waste and recycling collection services continue to operate as usual.”