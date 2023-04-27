New visuals of Inverness Castle transformation revealed as Runrig announced as the star of its opening music exhibition

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Inverness Castle transformation remains on track to open in 2025 as new visuals of how it will look were unveiled in the city today.

Two members of legendary Highland rockers Runrig were in attendance as it was announced that the castle’s opening exhibition will feature the band’s music and stories.

It came as Runrig prepares to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their formation tomorrow.

Among the new images released today are impressions of:

The Castle Experience restaurant

The new garden area at the front of the Flora MacDonald statue

The roof terrace, showing the view over the River Ness

And how the Inverness’s beloved Rose window will look in its new home

Gaelic language and culture has inspired the design and interpretation of the plants and features of the garden area.

The castle’s South Tower is focused on the heritage and culture of the Highlands.

It will include a 360-degree immersive experience, using audio and digital techniques to celebrate the north’s stunning scenery.

Exhibition of Highland memories

A video of what to expect from the finished project has been released today on the Inverness Castle website.

The stories inspiring the content for the attraction have crowdsourced from across the Highlands.

In the castle’s North Tower will be the Highland Music Experience and Bar. This will offer a place for people to enjoy the best of the region’s music, food and drink.

The Experience will highlight and acknowledge the contribution of musicians to the culture of the Highlands.

This is where Runrig will feature.

Brothers Calum and Rory Macdonald, two of the band’s founding members, watched on as the latest details of the transformation project were unveiled.

Calum said: “When we started playing together as Runrig in Skye all these years ago I wouldn’t have imagined that we’d reach this 50 year milestone.

“It’s exciting to be involved with the Inverness Castle Experience. The new exhibition will mean people who enjoy our music will have a way to come together to share their own memories of their connection with the band over the years.”

Rory added: “Through being invited to be a part of the Highland Music Experience, we’ll have an opportunity to share some memories of the band’s journey.

“It was certainly that initial support from Highland audiences that sent us on our way. That’s something we’ve always been acutely aware of.”

What else will the Inverness Castle project involve?

The project remains on track to be completed in 2025.

The site will be shrouded in scaffolding for some time, with a lot of work going on behind the scenes.

Inverness Castle is being transformed as part of the Inverness and Highland City Region Deal.

It is a joint initiative supported by up to £315m from the UK and Scottish governments, Highland Council, Highlands and Islands Enterprise and University of the Highlands and Islands.

Much of the preparation work has been completed on the second phase of the three-phase castle project.

It includes new galleries, museum displays, shops, restaurants and cafes and public spaces.

It will also feature a second floor bar area and a third floor earmarked to feature the Tapestry of the Highlands and Islands.

Inverness and Nairn MSP Fergus Ewing, co-chair of the Inverness Castle Delivery Group, said: “I am delighted we have reached this important milestone.

“The details released today illustrate the creativity and innovation that visitors can enjoy when it opens in 2025.

“We want to make sure that everyone visiting has a brilliant time. And that they come back for more on a future visit.”