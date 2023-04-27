New visuals of Inverness Castle transformation revealed as Runrig announced as the star of its opening music exhibition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New visuals of Inverness Castle transformation revealed as Runrig announced as the star of its opening music exhibition

Excitement is growing in Inverness as the long-awaited castle transformation project gathers pace.

By Stuart Findlay
This artist's impression shows how the new garden in front of the castle will look. Image: High Life Highland
This artist's impression shows how the new garden in front of the castle will look. Image: High Life Highland

The Inverness Castle transformation remains on track to open in 2025 as new visuals of how it will look were unveiled in the city today.

Two members of legendary Highland rockers Runrig were in attendance as it was announced that the castle’s opening exhibition will feature the band’s music and stories.

It came as Runrig prepares to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their formation tomorrow.

Among the new images released today are impressions of:

  • The Castle Experience restaurant
  • The new garden area at the front of the Flora MacDonald statue
  • The roof terrace, showing the view over the River Ness
  • And how the Inverness’s beloved Rose window will look in its new home

Gaelic language and culture has inspired the design and interpretation of the plants and features of the garden area.

The castle’s South Tower is focused on the heritage and culture of the Highlands.

It will include a 360-degree immersive experience, using audio and digital techniques to celebrate the north’s stunning scenery.

Exhibition of Highland memories

A video of what to expect from the finished project has been released today on the Inverness Castle website.

The stories inspiring the content for the attraction have crowdsourced from across the Highlands.

In the castle’s North Tower will be the Highland Music Experience and Bar. This will offer a place for people to enjoy the best of the region’s music, food and drink.

The Experience will highlight and acknowledge the contribution of musicians to the culture of the Highlands.

This is where Runrig will feature.

The roof terrace will offer views over the River Ness. Image: High Life Highland

Brothers Calum and Rory Macdonald, two of the band’s founding members, watched on as the latest details of the transformation project were unveiled.

Calum said: “When we started playing together as Runrig in Skye all these years ago I wouldn’t have imagined that we’d reach this 50 year milestone.

“It’s exciting to be involved with the Inverness Castle Experience. The new exhibition will mean people who enjoy our music will have a way to come together to share their own memories of their connection with the band over the years.”

Rory added: “Through being invited to be a part of the Highland Music Experience, we’ll have an opportunity to share some memories of the band’s journey.

“It was certainly that initial support from Highland audiences that sent us on our way. That’s something we’ve always been acutely aware of.”

What else will the Inverness Castle project involve?

The project remains on track to be completed in 2025.

The site will be shrouded in scaffolding for some time, with a lot of work going on behind the scenes.

Inverness Castle is being transformed as part of the Inverness and Highland City Region Deal.

It is a joint initiative supported by up to £315m from the UK and Scottish governments, Highland Council, Highlands and Islands Enterprise and University of the Highlands and Islands.

Much of the preparation work has been completed on the second phase of the three-phase castle project.

An impression of how the bar and restaurant area will look. Image: High Life Highland

It includes new galleries, museum displays, shops, restaurants and cafes and public spaces.

It will also feature a second floor bar area and a third floor earmarked to feature the Tapestry of the Highlands and Islands.

Inverness and Nairn MSP Fergus Ewing, co-chair of the Inverness Castle Delivery Group, said: “I am delighted we have reached this important milestone.

“The details released today illustrate the creativity and innovation that visitors can enjoy when it opens in 2025.

“We want to make sure that everyone visiting has a brilliant time. And that they come back for more on a future visit.”

