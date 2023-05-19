Plans to build 150 homes on former Inverness golf course revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Plans to build 150 homes on former Inverness golf course revealed

The properties could be build on the former course at Torvean North, on General Booth Road.

By Michelle Henderson
The residential development would be completed in phases on vacant land in Torvean. Image: Google Street View.
A former Inverness golf club could be turned into housing.

Planning officers at Highland Council are proposing 150 homes are built on part of the former Torvean Golf Course on General Booth Road.

The development would be constructed on derelict land between the city’s Premier Inn West hotel and Charleston Academy.

The site lies opposite the 18-hole Kings Golf Club, which replaced the former Torvean course to make way for the west link bypass.

The vacant site formerly housed holes nine to 15 of Torvean Golf Course. Image: Google Street View.

The proposal of application notice has been lodged just two years after the completion of the West Link project.

Council officials confirmed the project would be completed in phases.

Local residents will get their first look at the plans next month at drop-in sessions at Charleston Community Campus, which will begin on June 12.

In a statement, a Highland Council spokeswoman said: “A full planning application has yet to be lodged.

The pre-application notification is for a proposed residential development of around 150 units to be developed in phases, including associated infrastructure, roads and drainage at the former golf course, General Booth Road, Torvean North, Inverness.

“The pre-application notification indicates that a public consultation event is proposed at Charleston Community Complex on the week commencing June 12 at a time to be confirmed.”

West Link project transformation

In May 2021, the new Torvean Bridge swung into action, marking an end to the multi-million-pound West Link project.

The route links up with the new West link road network, stretching from the Southern distributor road at Dores Road to the A82 Inverness to Fort William road.

Torvean swing bridge opened to the public in May 2021. Image: Highland Council.

New sports facilities including the Highland Rugby Club, were also created as part of the council’s Canal Parks Enhancement Project, which was made possible by the West Link development.

