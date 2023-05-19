Plans to build 150 homes on former Inverness golf course revealed

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A former Inverness golf club could be turned into housing.

Planning officers at Highland Council are proposing 150 homes are built on part of the former Torvean Golf Course on General Booth Road.

The development would be constructed on derelict land between the city’s Premier Inn West hotel and Charleston Academy.

The site lies opposite the 18-hole Kings Golf Club, which replaced the former Torvean course to make way for the west link bypass.

The proposal of application notice has been lodged just two years after the completion of the West Link project.

Council officials confirmed the project would be completed in phases.

Local residents will get their first look at the plans next month at drop-in sessions at Charleston Community Campus, which will begin on June 12.

In a statement, a Highland Council spokeswoman said: “A full planning application has yet to be lodged.

The pre-application notification is for a proposed residential development of around 150 units to be developed in phases, including associated infrastructure, roads and drainage at the former golf course, General Booth Road, Torvean North, Inverness.

“The pre-application notification indicates that a public consultation event is proposed at Charleston Community Complex on the week commencing June 12 at a time to be confirmed.”

West Link project transformation

In May 2021, the new Torvean Bridge swung into action, marking an end to the multi-million-pound West Link project.

The route links up with the new West link road network, stretching from the Southern distributor road at Dores Road to the A82 Inverness to Fort William road.

New sports facilities including the Highland Rugby Club, were also created as part of the council’s Canal Parks Enhancement Project, which was made possible by the West Link development.