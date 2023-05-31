Two cygnets killed by dog on Inverness Campus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Two cygnets killed by dog on Inverness Campus

The two recently-hatched birds were mauled by a dog near the pond near UHI Inverness.

By Ross Hempseed
inverness campus
The incident occurred at the pond located on the Inverness Campus. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Dog walkers are being warned against letting their pets off the lead after two cygnets were killed at the Inverness Campus.

The incident occurred on Sunday when two recently hatched swan cygnets were attacked.

The two injured animals were discovered by a passerby who called the SSPCA, who attended the scene.

Inverness Campus has a large pond, home to two swans for several years, with several cygnets being born there.

The most recent hatching occurred three weeks ago with eight babies in total.

However, the attack left one dead and another bleeding badly. The SSPCA took the bird to the vet but sadly it was put down due to its injuries.

Two recently-born cygnets were killed by a dog on the Inverness Campus. Image: Shutterstock.

‘Be aware of wildlife and put their dogs on the lead’

Animal rescue officer Natalie Munro said: “We were alerted to an incident at Inverness Campus where two cygnets had been attacked by a dog on May 28.

“Unfortunately, one of the cygnets was killed in the attack and the other sustained such severe injuries to their leg that they had to be put to sleep to prevent further suffering.

“At this time of year, many wild birds and animals are caring for young. We would ask all dog owners to be aware of wildlife and put their dogs on the lead if they encounter any wild animals or birds while out walking.

“If anyone comes across a wild animal in distress they should call our animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

A Highland and Islands Enterprise spokeswoman, who own the Inverness Campus, said: “Everyone who works and studies on the Campus loves seeing the swans and we’re terribly saddened by this incident.

“We want Inverness Campus to be both a welcoming public space for the whole community and also a safe haven for wildlife.

“The vast majority of dog owners are responsible, however, this incident highlights the absolute necessity, especially at this time of year, of keeping dogs under control on the Campus and we appeal to all dog owners to do so in future.”

