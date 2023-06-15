Inverness to hold first-ever Active Ness cycling event at Torvean Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness to hold first-ever Active Ness cycling event at Torvean Park

The event is a fun-filled day packed with activities including biking, kayaking and archery, something for all the kids.

By Ross Hempseed
Pump track which will be built at Torvean Park in Inverness next month.
A pump track will be built at Torvean Park for the event. Image: Craig Dutton/VILN.

The first-ever Active Ness event will be held in Inverness, aimed at families and children with a passion for outdoor activities.

The event hosted by Visit Inverness Loch Ness (VILN) and funded through the Community Cycling Fund will be held at Torvean Park on July 7.

It aims to get more people into experiencing the outdoors with activities such as walking, biking, kayaking and archery.

A specially designed pump track will be created at the park for kids to traverse, as well as electric biking around the park and along the scenic Caledonian Canal.

Kids will be able to pedal their way to healthy fruit smoothies using smoothie bikes and get a taste of life on the water while kayaking.

‘Active travel really important for community development’

A young girls makes a smoothie using the smoothie bike.
Kids will be able to make their own smoothies using the smoothie bike. Image: Craig Dutton/VILN.

The team from Bowhunter Archery will teach kids all about the skills of archery and axe throwing.

The event comes after a successful Pedal Power event in Drumnadrochit in April that offered a pump track for kids, an introduction to E-bike tours and some road bike rides.

There is a real biking fever in Scotland in the run-up to the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships taking place in Glasgow and in Fort William.

Emma Harrison, destination development manager for VILN, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer both the local community and visitors this event for free.

“Active travel is a really important aspect of community development, and being able to promote the best way to actively travel in the area is crucial.

“It is with the hope that we influence the use of bikes, walking and kayaking as means of transport in the region, as well as being able to learn new skills with our selection of workshops and courses on offer on the day.”

To find out more and sign up for events, visit the Active Ness website.

Kids bike along the specially designed pump track.
A cycling event was held at Drumnadrochit in April. Image: Craig Dutton/VILN

