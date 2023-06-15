Inverness to hold first-ever Active Ness cycling event at Torvean Park

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The first-ever Active Ness event will be held in Inverness, aimed at families and children with a passion for outdoor activities.

The event hosted by Visit Inverness Loch Ness (VILN) and funded through the Community Cycling Fund will be held at Torvean Park on July 7.

It aims to get more people into experiencing the outdoors with activities such as walking, biking, kayaking and archery.

A specially designed pump track will be created at the park for kids to traverse, as well as electric biking around the park and along the scenic Caledonian Canal.

Kids will be able to pedal their way to healthy fruit smoothies using smoothie bikes and get a taste of life on the water while kayaking.

‘Active travel really important for community development’

The team from Bowhunter Archery will teach kids all about the skills of archery and axe throwing.

The event comes after a successful Pedal Power event in Drumnadrochit in April that offered a pump track for kids, an introduction to E-bike tours and some road bike rides.

There is a real biking fever in Scotland in the run-up to the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships taking place in Glasgow and in Fort William.

Emma Harrison, destination development manager for VILN, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer both the local community and visitors this event for free.

“Active travel is a really important aspect of community development, and being able to promote the best way to actively travel in the area is crucial.

“It is with the hope that we influence the use of bikes, walking and kayaking as means of transport in the region, as well as being able to learn new skills with our selection of workshops and courses on offer on the day.”

To find out more and sign up for events, visit the Active Ness website.