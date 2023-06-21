Safety warning after four callouts this year to people stranded by tide on Nairn coast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Safety warning after four callouts this year to people stranded by tide on Nairn coast

Walkers on the beach have been urged to plan ahead to avoid getting trapped by the water.

By David Mackay
Walkers on Nairn Central Beach
Walkers have been getting stranded by the tide while walking on sandbanks on Nairn beach. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Rescuers have issued a safety warning after being repeatedly called out to help people cut off by the tide on the Nairn coast.

The Highland sands are a popular destination for walkers to enjoy the current warm weather.

However, a rise in callouts to rescue stranded beach-goers has also coincided with the sunny conditions.

Findhorn-based lifeboat charity Moray Inshore Rescue Organisation (Miro) has now issued a safety warning for walkers on the Nairn coast to pay attention to the tide.

‘Check the tide times’

Between March 30 and June 18 Miro, which responds to emergencies on the coast between Nairn and Burghead, was called out 11 times, including four times in just five days.

Four of the 11 callouts were to rescue walkers trapped by the tide on the beach at Nairn. The most recent incident on Friday also involved a rescue helicopter after someone got stuck with their dogs.

Miro had its busiest year in 2021 with 29 call-outs across the whole 12 months.

Miro lifeboat at speed in the water.
The Miro lifeboat has been regularly called into action in Nairn this year. Image: Jasperimage

Miro operations manager Peter Mackenzie said: “Understandably, people want to enjoy the beach and the coastline, especially if they are fortunate enough to enjoy a spell of good weather.

“However, even experienced swimmers, surfers, paddle boarders and sailors can get caught out by the currents and tides.

“I would like to remind everyone that it is important when out walking along the coast that they familiarise themselves with the times of the tides in that specific area, to ensure that they do not get cut off by the tide and possibly find themselves in difficulty.”

Local tide times can be found in various apps online and in tide table booklets.

Plea to label equipment

Miro has also issued an appeal to the owners of kayaks, canoes and paddle boarders to label their items with a name and phone number.

Equipment found on the coastline or discovered drifting out to sea can spark an alarm if nobody is with them.

However, if contact details are included with them then crews can ascertain if someone is safe before launching a search.

Miro chairman John Low said: “Our dedicated team of crew and shore support volunteers have already responded to 11 emergency situations this year.

“Miro volunteers are on call 24/7, 365 days a year and will always respond to a call for help, however, I urge members of the public to take care, be aware of the tide whilst out enjoying the sunshine or taking exercise and please always wear a life jacket or buoyancy aid if you’re on the water.

“If you get into difficulties, it really could save your life.”

