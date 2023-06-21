Safety warning after four callouts this year to people stranded by tide on Nairn coast

Rescuers have issued a safety warning after being repeatedly called out to help people cut off by the tide on the Nairn coast.

The Highland sands are a popular destination for walkers to enjoy the current warm weather.

However, a rise in callouts to rescue stranded beach-goers has also coincided with the sunny conditions.

Findhorn-based lifeboat charity Moray Inshore Rescue Organisation (Miro) has now issued a safety warning for walkers on the Nairn coast to pay attention to the tide.

‘Check the tide times’

Between March 30 and June 18 Miro, which responds to emergencies on the coast between Nairn and Burghead, was called out 11 times, including four times in just five days.

Four of the 11 callouts were to rescue walkers trapped by the tide on the beach at Nairn. The most recent incident on Friday also involved a rescue helicopter after someone got stuck with their dogs.

Miro had its busiest year in 2021 with 29 call-outs across the whole 12 months.

Miro operations manager Peter Mackenzie said: “Understandably, people want to enjoy the beach and the coastline, especially if they are fortunate enough to enjoy a spell of good weather.

“However, even experienced swimmers, surfers, paddle boarders and sailors can get caught out by the currents and tides.

“I would like to remind everyone that it is important when out walking along the coast that they familiarise themselves with the times of the tides in that specific area, to ensure that they do not get cut off by the tide and possibly find themselves in difficulty.”

Local tide times can be found in various apps online and in tide table booklets.

Plea to label equipment

Miro has also issued an appeal to the owners of kayaks, canoes and paddle boarders to label their items with a name and phone number.

Equipment found on the coastline or discovered drifting out to sea can spark an alarm if nobody is with them.

However, if contact details are included with them then crews can ascertain if someone is safe before launching a search.

Miro chairman John Low said: “Our dedicated team of crew and shore support volunteers have already responded to 11 emergency situations this year.

“Miro volunteers are on call 24/7, 365 days a year and will always respond to a call for help, however, I urge members of the public to take care, be aware of the tide whilst out enjoying the sunshine or taking exercise and please always wear a life jacket or buoyancy aid if you’re on the water.

“If you get into difficulties, it really could save your life.”