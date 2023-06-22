Five Inverness bars toast success in national awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Five Inverness bars toast success in national awards

Pubs and bars in Inverness picked up five of the nine Best Bar None Scotland awards on offer.

By Alex Banks
Kelly Franks of The Gellions, Liz Lawson of the Chieftain Hotel, Susan Rose of Platfrom 8, Grant Murray of Scotch and Rye and Kerry Brown of the White House. Image: Best Bar None
Kelly Franks of The Gellions, Liz Lawson of the Chieftain Hotel, Susan Rose of Platfrom 8, Grant Murray of Scotch and Rye and Kerry Brown of the White House. Image: Best Bar None

Five bars across Inverness have been recognised as nationwide winners after they picked up Best Bar None (BBN) awards.

Best Bar None focus on “safety and excellent customer service” as part of a scheme to make Scotland’s pubs safer.

It rewards Scottish hospitality venues which offer “a quality experience”.

The award winners

Inverness claimed the majority of the nine honours which were given out in total.

Platform 8, Scotch and Rye, The Chieftain Hotel, Gellions and The White House were all honoured this year.

Platform 8 on Academy Street was named the best bar.

The venue has several screens which are used to showcase sporting events to their customers, who can also grab a meal.

Scotch and Rye won the best independent bar award. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Scotch and Rye received the award for Scotland’s best independent bar.

Operating on Queensgate in Inverness, the bar serves “award-winning cocktails” and has a burger eating challenge.

Another of the awards was for the best hotel bar, which was received by The Chieftain Hotel.

Based on Millburn Road, the hotel is family run and features facilities to host events as well as its sports bar.

The Gellions, on Bridge Street, is the oldest venue in Inverness and features live music seven days a week.

It has been awarded the best specialist entertainment venue across the nation.

The Gellions pub in Inverness was honoured in the awards. Image: Andrew Smith

The best newcomer award went to the White House, which opened in 2014.

It claims to be “well known for the quality and presentation of our food using only the freshest and locally sourced produce”.

‘Above and beyond’

John McDonald, the local co-ordinator for Best Bar None in Inverness, has called it “a tremendous year for hospitality in Inverness”.

He said: “Whilst post Covid has been difficult, I am pleased to say that Inverness venues have risen to the challenges and are now back in a very strong position.

“This is in no small measure due to the hardworking management teams and staff who go above and beyond.

John McDonald at the awards hand out. Image: Best Bar None Date

“They provide excellent service and take pride in their customer care.

“Seven Inverness venues were nominated for the awards and five of the nine total awards were won.

“It’s a testament to their resilience and dedication in providing the highest level of hospitality.

“But also, the high level of support and fundraising they provide in sponsoring local sport, community groups and individuals, charities and other community events throughout the year.

“Inverness is seen by many as a destination not only to live and work in but to visit for retail, entertainment, business and leisure.

“This is proof that Inverness is a thriving, vibrant and welcoming place to be and to visit.

“Congratulations to all winners and other participants.”

Each of the other four awards landed in Glasgow.

Best Bar None Scotland

Best Bar None is a national accreditation and award scheme.

The aim is to “create a safe day and night-time economy through awarding pubs, bars, nightclubs, and specialist entertainment venues”.

Participants are given the opportunity to “meet a number of objectives” which have been set in consultation with the Scottish Government and alcohol industry.

The scheme is led by Retailers Against Crime and supported by Police Scotland.

It follows key objectives set out in the Licensing (Scotland) Act 2005.

Police Scotland claim it helps to “reduce criminal activity within these venues”.

More from Press and Journal

Scotland's Callum McGregor celebrates with John McGinn (second from right) after making it 1-0 against Georgia. Image: SNS
Scotland defender Ryan Porteous reveals boss Steve Clarke's words of caution on Euro 2024…
Image: Police Scotland.
15-year-old reported missing in Inverness
The plans will turn parts of the picturesque Mearns countryside into electrical substations with an overhead line passing through. Image: Gordon Lennox and Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
SSEN extends consultation on controversial plans to turn Mearns countryside into substation for second…
Left, Save the Belmont Cinema campaign group activist Jacob Campbell and Faffless boss Craig Thom have submitted rival plans to operate the Belmont. Image: DC Thomson.
Save The Belmont Cinema campaign group and Faffless cafe announce competing bids to run…
Poilce at the scene on Ellon Road.
Four male youths charged following reported housebreaking on Ellon Road Aberdeen
Evan Towler battles for the ball while on loan at Elgin City.
Aberdeen youngster Evan Towler joins Montrose on season-long loan
Derek Brown with the Highland Council logo in the background.
New Highland Council chief executive looking forward to serving communities and improving his Gaelic
A Scotrail train for the far north passes through Evanton.
Trains from Kyle of Lochalsh halted following one-vehicle road crash
Google Maps image of Gairlochy Swing Bridge.
Caledonian Canal impassable until next week due to broken swing bridge
The late politician Winnie Ewing, pictured at the unveiling of her portrait at the Scottish parliament in 2017 (Image: David Cheskin/PA)
Alistair Carmichael: No matter what, Winnie Ewing was always on the side of local…