Five Inverness bars toast success in national awards

Five bars across Inverness have been recognised as nationwide winners after they picked up Best Bar None (BBN) awards.

Best Bar None focus on “safety and excellent customer service” as part of a scheme to make Scotland’s pubs safer.

It rewards Scottish hospitality venues which offer “a quality experience”.

The award winners

Inverness claimed the majority of the nine honours which were given out in total.

Platform 8, Scotch and Rye, The Chieftain Hotel, Gellions and The White House were all honoured this year.

Platform 8 on Academy Street was named the best bar.

The venue has several screens which are used to showcase sporting events to their customers, who can also grab a meal.

Scotch and Rye received the award for Scotland’s best independent bar.

Operating on Queensgate in Inverness, the bar serves “award-winning cocktails” and has a burger eating challenge.

Another of the awards was for the best hotel bar, which was received by The Chieftain Hotel.

Based on Millburn Road, the hotel is family run and features facilities to host events as well as its sports bar.

The Gellions, on Bridge Street, is the oldest venue in Inverness and features live music seven days a week.

It has been awarded the best specialist entertainment venue across the nation.

The best newcomer award went to the White House, which opened in 2014.

It claims to be “well known for the quality and presentation of our food using only the freshest and locally sourced produce”.

‘Above and beyond’

John McDonald, the local co-ordinator for Best Bar None in Inverness, has called it “a tremendous year for hospitality in Inverness”.

He said: “Whilst post Covid has been difficult, I am pleased to say that Inverness venues have risen to the challenges and are now back in a very strong position.

“This is in no small measure due to the hardworking management teams and staff who go above and beyond.

“They provide excellent service and take pride in their customer care.

“Seven Inverness venues were nominated for the awards and five of the nine total awards were won.

“It’s a testament to their resilience and dedication in providing the highest level of hospitality.

“But also, the high level of support and fundraising they provide in sponsoring local sport, community groups and individuals, charities and other community events throughout the year.

“Inverness is seen by many as a destination not only to live and work in but to visit for retail, entertainment, business and leisure.

“This is proof that Inverness is a thriving, vibrant and welcoming place to be and to visit.

“Congratulations to all winners and other participants.”

Each of the other four awards landed in Glasgow.

Best Bar None Scotland

Best Bar None is a national accreditation and award scheme.

The aim is to “create a safe day and night-time economy through awarding pubs, bars, nightclubs, and specialist entertainment venues”.

Participants are given the opportunity to “meet a number of objectives” which have been set in consultation with the Scottish Government and alcohol industry.

The scheme is led by Retailers Against Crime and supported by Police Scotland.

It follows key objectives set out in the Licensing (Scotland) Act 2005.

Police Scotland claim it helps to “reduce criminal activity within these venues”.