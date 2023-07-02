Rag n’ Bone Man cancels major gig in Inverness at 11th hour

Music promoters Live in the City Inverness announced this morning that Rag n’ Bone Man has cancelled tonight’s gig.

Thousands of music fans were gearing up for the concert tonight, but due to “unavoidable travel issues” the gig was scrapped at 10am this morning.

The three-times Brit Award winner known for hits such as Human and Skin was due to take to the historic Northern Meeting Park stage to headline the Live in the City event.

In a statement the promoter apologised to Rag N’ Bone Man fans, saying the gig was “logistically impossible”.

“It is with deep regret that we have had to make the difficult decision to cancel the concert at the Northern Meeting Park on today, Sunday 2nd July 2023,” LCC said.

“Due to unforeseen and unavoidable travel issues – with flights being cancelled for the band and crew on their way to Scotland and all avenues of alternative travel means exhausted – the show is logistically impossible to put on without the team and equipment that are unable to get to Inverness today.

“We can only apologise to the thousands of customers who had booked tickets to see the concert.”

The spokesman for the Rag N’ Bone Man promoter added: “Those who had purchased tickets will be contacted directly by their relevant ticket agency about refunds in the coming days, please look out for an email from them.”

