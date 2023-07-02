Watch moment Ross Tokely punches opponent in Nairn County friendly in Stornoway

Shocking footage has emerged of Nairn County defender Ross Tokely appearing to punch an opposition player in his side’s friendly win in Stornoway on Saturday.

The flashpoint, shared on social media on Saturday, shows the former Caley Thistle defender lashing out at a Western Isles Island Games Association player.

The incident in the game, which County won 3-1, was missed by officials.

Footage shows Micheil Russell Smith scoring for the Western Isles Island Games Association before being felled by the blow from veteran central defender Tokely.

Nairn County have been approached for comment following the incident which marred the match.

Nervous wait

Tokely is also facing a nervous wait to discover if he will face disciplinary action from the Scottish Football Association for the incident.

Officials missed the clash between the players but the SFA’s compliance officer may issue the 43-year-old defender with a notice of complaint.

Nairn County won 3-1 against the Western Isles Island Games Association side in Stornoway courtesy of two goals from Scott Davidson and one from Tyler Eadie.

The Western Isles team are gearing up for the Island Games which start in Guernsey next week.