Four people due in court after drugs and cash seized in Inverness

Four people are due to appear in court today facing drugs charges following a raid in Inverness.

Officers raided an address in the Merkinch area of the city yesterday and seized heroin and crack cocaine, as well as more than £1,000 in cash.

Two men and two women are expected to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court in connection with the find today.

The operation was part of the County Lines, a nationwide crackdown on dealers who operate across borders by forcing vulnerable people to traffic their drugs.

Police said the two men, aged 18 and 26, were from “outside Scotland”.

The two women are aged 37 and 45.

Detective Constable Robert Morrison said: “We are committed to disrupting County Lines drug activity supplying drugs into the Highlands, causing misery to our local communities.

“Working together with the public is crucial to our investigations, and I would urge anyone with information or concerns about drug related activity within the area to please contact us on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”