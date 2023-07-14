Four people due in court after drugs and cash seized in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Four people due in court after drugs and cash seized in Inverness

Two men from 'outside Scotland' and two women are due to appear in court.

By Louise Glen
Police executed a warrant and seized drugs and cash from a property in Inverness
Police executed a warrant and seized drugs and cash from a property in Inverness. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson,

Four people are due to appear in court today facing drugs charges following a raid in Inverness.

Officers raided an address in the Merkinch area of the city yesterday and seized heroin and crack cocaine, as well as more than £1,000 in cash.

Two men and two women are expected to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court in connection with the find today.

The operation was part of the County Lines, a nationwide crackdown on dealers who operate across borders by forcing vulnerable people to traffic their drugs.

Police said the two men, aged 18 and 26, were from “outside Scotland”.

The two women are aged 37 and 45.

Detective Constable Robert Morrison said: “We are committed to disrupting County Lines drug activity supplying drugs into the Highlands, causing misery to our local communities.

“Working together with the public is crucial to our investigations, and I would urge anyone with information or concerns about drug related activity within the area to please contact us on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

More from Inverness

The Met Office said it will be a wet evening with spray and floods on roads, making journey times longer.
Met Office and flood warnings for the north and north-east
A photo of Mary Somerville, 39, smiling. She has brown hair and a white top on.
Inverness bride dies eight weeks after husband in Mallorca carbon monoxide tragedy
The fire took place on Telford Road in Inverness. Image: Google Maps.
Two fire crews attend late night house fire in Inverness
The P&J 275 Community Fund, bolsters our commitment to charities across the north and north-east.
The P&J 275 Community Fund: Celebrating & supporting local charities that empower our communities
Post Thumbnail
The P&J 275 Charity Spotlight: Nominations open for local charities across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray…
Abertarff House will open this month
Staffing issues delay opening of Abertarff House tourist attraction in Inverness
Raigmore Hospital.
Car park upgrade at Raigmore Hospital to begin - with virtual appointments rolled out…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. A man was attacked an left with a finger hanging off after agreeing to meet for a 'square go' in the cemetery Picture shows; Tomnahurich Cemetery. Tomnahurich Cemetery. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 06/06/2023
Jail for man after cemetery 'square go' left victim's finger hanging off
Chit Chat cafe has closed suddenly. Image: Google Maps.
Chit Chat cafe and deli in Inverness closes unexpectedly
The RNLI are part of the multi-agency talks about the Kessock Bridge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Kessock Bridge reopens to traffic following police incident