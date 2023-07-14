Inverness bride dies eight weeks after husband in Mallorca carbon monoxide tragedy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Inverness bride dies eight weeks after husband in Mallorca carbon monoxide tragedy

'Talented' Highlander Mary Somerville and her new husband Jaime Carsi were on honeymoon when the tragedy - thought to have been caused by a faulty fridge - unfolded.

By Louise Glen
A photo of Mary Somerville, 39, smiling. She has brown hair and a white top on.
Mary Somerville was on honeymoon when tragedy struck in Mallorca. It is believed a faulty fridge caused the fatal carbon monoxide leak. Image: Facebook/ D. Chisholm & Sons.

An Inverness bride has died eight weeks after her husband suffered fatal carbon monoxide poisoning.

Mary Somerville and Jaime Carsi were on honeymoon in Mallorca in May when tragedy struck.

The pair were found after friends raised the alarm when they missed a meet-up.

Police discovered Mr Carsi, 40, had died while his wife, who was unconscious, was raced to hospital.

A post-mortem has confirmed Mr Carsi died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Ms Somerville was later transferred back to Edinburgh, where her family have now confirmed she died on July 2.

It is believed a faulty gas-powered fridge could have poisoned the couple.

The 39-year-old was originally from Abriachan on the banks of Loch Ness, but had latterly been living in Edinburgh where she taught yoga and mediation through the Art of Living. 

She was also a talented harpist.

A funeral announcement released by Inverness-based undertaker D Chisholm & Sons said: “Passed away peacefully on July 2, 2023 at St Columba’s Hospice, Edinburgh, eight weeks after a tragic accident in Mallorca, Mary Somerville, aged 39 years, (Edinburgh, formerly Abriachan), beloved wife of the late Jaime, adored daughter of Helena and David, much loved sister of Misha and John, also a dear sister-in-law, auntie and friend to many.”

Tributes to Mary Somerville have flooded in. Image: Facebook

‘A talented, kind lass’

Tributes have poured in for the former Dochgarroch Primary pupil.

Sujata Sriram shared photos of Ms Somerville and wrote: “Mary, you are dearly missed. Your radiance and sparkle, the soulful pitch of your voice, your joyful laughter.

“The fun times we had are now in the currency of precious memories. A treasure – your selfless service to humanity with enthusiasm, unbounded energy and love…along with your life partner Jaime Carsi who is also no lo nger in our midst.

“Even as I pray for you both, I remain in disbelief I was so fortunate to have met you on my Art of Living journey.”

Andy Ross posted: “Very talented lass who had a lot to give. Such sad news indeed. My heartfelt condolences to you all.”

Hew Morrison wrote: “I have fond memories of hanging out with Mary at the Market Bar back in the day and having conversations about art and music.

“A beautiful, talented and kind lass. I am so sad to hear this. Rest in peace Mary and my condolences to family and friends.”

Angie Mckee Ne Whitfield commented: “So sorry to see this sending condolences to all Mary’s family. May she play her Harp to the angels.”

Ms Somerville’s funeral will be held at Inverness Crematorium, but a date has not yet been set. The service will be live-streamed for her friends from further afield.

Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to The Art of Living.

What happened in Mallorca?

Ms Somerville and Mr Carsi had flown from their home in Edinburgh to Mallorca two weeks after they were married, and are understood to have been staying in a rural property in Cala Mesquida, in the north-east of the island.

A report in a Mallorcan newspaper, Ultima Hora, said on the day the couple were discovered, they had been due to meet friends – who raised the alarm when they could not be contacted.

Ms Somerville, a former Lloyds bank worker, had initially been taken to Manacor Hospital in Majorca.

A magistrate has been tasked with coordinating an investigation into the deaths.

