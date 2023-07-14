Inverness bride dies eight weeks after husband in Mallorca carbon monoxide tragedy

An Inverness bride has died eight weeks after her husband suffered fatal carbon monoxide poisoning.

Mary Somerville and Jaime Carsi were on honeymoon in Mallorca in May when tragedy struck.

The pair were found after friends raised the alarm when they missed a meet-up.

Police discovered Mr Carsi, 40, had died while his wife, who was unconscious, was raced to hospital.

A post-mortem has confirmed Mr Carsi died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Ms Somerville was later transferred back to Edinburgh, where her family have now confirmed she died on July 2.

It is believed a faulty gas-powered fridge could have poisoned the couple.

The 39-year-old was originally from Abriachan on the banks of Loch Ness, but had latterly been living in Edinburgh where she taught yoga and mediation through the Art of Living.

She was also a talented harpist.

A funeral announcement released by Inverness-based undertaker D Chisholm & Sons said: “Passed away peacefully on July 2, 2023 at St Columba’s Hospice, Edinburgh, eight weeks after a tragic accident in Mallorca, Mary Somerville, aged 39 years, (Edinburgh, formerly Abriachan), beloved wife of the late Jaime, adored daughter of Helena and David, much loved sister of Misha and John, also a dear sister-in-law, auntie and friend to many.”

‘A talented, kind lass’

Tributes have poured in for the former Dochgarroch Primary pupil.

Sujata Sriram shared photos of Ms Somerville and wrote: “Mary, you are dearly missed. Your radiance and sparkle, the soulful pitch of your voice, your joyful laughter.

“The fun times we had are now in the currency of precious memories. A treasure – your selfless service to humanity with enthusiasm, unbounded energy and love…along with your life partner Jaime Carsi who is also no lo nger in our midst.

“Even as I pray for you both, I remain in disbelief I was so fortunate to have met you on my Art of Living journey.”

Andy Ross posted: “Very talented lass who had a lot to give. Such sad news indeed. My heartfelt condolences to you all.”

Hew Morrison wrote: “I have fond memories of hanging out with Mary at the Market Bar back in the day and having conversations about art and music.

“A beautiful, talented and kind lass. I am so sad to hear this. Rest in peace Mary and my condolences to family and friends.”

Angie Mckee Ne Whitfield commented: “So sorry to see this sending condolences to all Mary’s family. May she play her Harp to the angels.”

Ms Somerville’s funeral will be held at Inverness Crematorium, but a date has not yet been set. The service will be live-streamed for her friends from further afield.

Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to The Art of Living.

What happened in Mallorca?

Ms Somerville and Mr Carsi had flown from their home in Edinburgh to Mallorca two weeks after they were married, and are understood to have been staying in a rural property in Cala Mesquida, in the north-east of the island.

A report in a Mallorcan newspaper, Ultima Hora, said on the day the couple were discovered, they had been due to meet friends – who raised the alarm when they could not be contacted.

Ms Somerville, a former Lloyds bank worker, had initially been taken to Manacor Hospital in Majorca.

A magistrate has been tasked with coordinating an investigation into the deaths.