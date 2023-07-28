All hail the Cawdor Castle wasp that wanted to get in on the action

A tour guide at Cawdor Castle had trouble getting her message over after a wasp wanted in on her video.

Invernessian Cath Findlay continued to make her Instagram reel as a wasp continued to dive bomb her – as she delivered her short history of Macbeth.

Later, Cath joked that it was the fact she was talking about The Scottish Play that led to the wasp trying to get in on the act in the first place.

Trying to do a video on the #Shakespeare play #Macbeth versus 🆚 the real Scottish history. Wasp kept dive bombing me. No 🐝 or guide were injured 🤕🤣😂🤣 Posted by Walk Inverness on Friday, 28 July 2023

Cath has been a Walk Inverness tour guide for five years, and does walking tours in Inverness as well as taking bus parties and cruise passengers across the north of Scotland.

Cawdor Castle wasp was not to be deterred

As part of her Walk Inverness Facebook and Instagram page she was making a short video to try and explain Shakespeare’s Macbeth and the importance of Cawdor Castle.

As soon as she mentioned Macbeth Thane of Cawdor the wasp wanted in on the action.

But, ever the professional Cath carried on, and allowed the wasp some of the limelight.

Reacting to her video, Raymond Mccruden wrote: “Legend. Very professional.”

Rhonda Carter Moles commented: “Better the wasp than midges. Smaller in numbers!”