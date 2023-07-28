GALLERY: Thousands turn out for Belladrum day two

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GALLERY: Thousands turn out for Belladrum day two

More than 25,000 festival-goers have attended this year's Belladrum festival.

Music fans enjoyed a second packed day of entertainment. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Music fans enjoyed a second packed day of entertainment. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
By Ross Hempseed and AV Team

The crowds are back out for Belladrum, with day two including performances from Bastille, KT Tunstall, and even actor Kiefer Sutherland.

The explosive first day of the festival featured musicians such as Sam Ryder, Skerryvore, and The Zutons, headlined by Norwegian singer Sigrid.

With more than 25,000 festival-goers at this year’s events, there were issues with people getting into the festival ground, with warnings of long queues.

However, once inside and with the music blasting, frustration turned to elation as crowds rocked out.

Following a successful first day of music, day two features another packed line-up.

Headlining is the indie band Bastille, whose hits include Happier, Pompeii and Good Grief got the crowd going.

Canadian actor Kiefer Sutherland, best known as Jack Bauer on 24, is also a talented musician and frontman of his band – Kiefer Sutherland Band.

Scottish singer KT Tunstall as well as Newton Faulkner, Alabama 3 and Elephant Sessions, will also entertain.

Our photographer, Jason Hedges, was there to capture all the action on day two of the Belladrum festival.

Pictures from Friday at Belladrum 2023

Directions around Belladrum Estate.
Directions around Belladrum Estate.
John McAlinden aka Colonel John Thomas Mustard walking around Belladrum.
John McAlinden aka Colonel John Thomas Mustard walking around Belladrum.
Hooter Nanny Trailer Trash Stage at the festival.
Hooter Nanny Trailer Trash Stage
Pair enjoying music at the Belladrum's Hooter Nanny Trailer Trash Stage on Friday.
Pair enjoying music at the Belladrum's Hooter Nanny Trailer Trash Stage on Friday.
Dance floor at Hooter Nanny Trailer Trash Stage.
Dance floor at Hooter Nanny Trailer Trash Stage.
Reveller carrying a blow up doll.
Reveller carrying a blow up doll.
Tents at the camping grounds at Belladrum Festival.
Camping grounds.
Scores of tents.
Scores of tents.
Dennis Weaver and Sarah Cordiner marry at Belladrum today at 3pm.
Crowd cheer along to Punk Rock Factory.
Chilling in the sun.
Crowd enjoying Belladrum 2023 day two
The crowds enjoyed watching Punk Rock Factory perform.
Crowds gather to see KT Tunstall perform on the main stage.
Crowd posing for the photographers at the main stage.
Punk Rock Factory performing on stage.
Team Extreme perform at the ramps.
Team Extreme photographed on the ramp. Left to right from the front is Luke Potter scooter, Jack Watts Bicycle extraordinaire, Danny Aldridge Skater, top row Charlie Hastings skater, Jak Tonge Skateboard and Dougpeel-Yates MC.
Newton Faulkner on the grassroots stage.
KT Tunstall performs on the main stage.
Getting into the festival spirit.
Scottish star KT Tunstall interacting with fans.
Many gathered to enjoy the night two headliners.
A music fan watching KT Tunstall perform.
KT Tunstall was a big crowd pleaser.

Check out our picture gallery from Thursday at Belladrum 2023

Gallery: Crowds enjoy first day at Belladrum

