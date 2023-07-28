GALLERY: Thousands turn out for Belladrum day two

The crowds are back out for Belladrum, with day two including performances from Bastille, KT Tunstall, and even actor Kiefer Sutherland.

The explosive first day of the festival featured musicians such as Sam Ryder, Skerryvore, and The Zutons, headlined by Norwegian singer Sigrid.

With more than 25,000 festival-goers at this year’s events, there were issues with people getting into the festival ground, with warnings of long queues.

However, once inside and with the music blasting, frustration turned to elation as crowds rocked out.

Following a successful first day of music, day two features another packed line-up.

Headlining is the indie band Bastille, whose hits include Happier, Pompeii and Good Grief got the crowd going.

Canadian actor Kiefer Sutherland, best known as Jack Bauer on 24, is also a talented musician and frontman of his band – Kiefer Sutherland Band.

Scottish singer KT Tunstall as well as Newton Faulkner, Alabama 3 and Elephant Sessions, will also entertain.

Our photographer, Jason Hedges, was there to capture all the action on day two of the Belladrum festival.

