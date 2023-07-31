Teen seriously injured after being assaulted by man with three kids at Belladrum

An 18-year-old man was seriously injured in an assault at one of the Belladrum campsites.

The victim was in the red campsite when he was attacked at about 2.30am on Sunday by a man, who had three children with him.

He was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment.

The culprit is described as being a white man, aged between 30 and 40, with dark hair and stubble. He is of medium build, about 5ft 6ins and was possibly wearing a blue T-shirt.

Detective Constable Kate Finlayson said: “Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have seen or heard any disturbance to get in touch.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting 0732 of July 30, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”