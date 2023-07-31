Aberdeen’s Viaplay Cup date at Stirling Albion switched

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s Viaplay Cup date at Stirling Albion switched

Dons will travel to Stirling Albion on Friday, August 18.

By Paul Third
Graeme Shinnie Aberdeen during the pre-season friendly match against Turriff United. Image: Shutterstock
Graeme Shinnie Aberdeen during the pre-season friendly match against Turriff United. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen’s Viaplay Cup second round tie at Stirling Albion has been switched to Friday, August 18 with a 7.45pm kick-off.

The Dons were handed a trip to the League Two champions in Sunday’s draw. The match has been brought forward to the Friday evening but will not be shown on television.

Former Aberdeen captain Darren Young is manager of the Binos, who were beaten 5-0 by the Dons when the two teams met in the group stage of the competition last season.

The change of date will give Aberdeen manager Barry Robson extra time to prepare his side for their Europa League play-off first leg on August 24.

The Dons will discover their opponents when the draw is made on Monday.

Rangers’ home match against Morton will be shown live on Saturday, August 19 at 12.30pm with Celtic’s trip to Kilmarnock also selected for live broadcast on Sunday, August 20 at 3pm.

