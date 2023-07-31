Aberdeen’s Viaplay Cup date at Stirling Albion switched

Aberdeen’s Viaplay Cup second round tie at Stirling Albion has been switched to Friday, August 18 with a 7.45pm kick-off.

The Dons were handed a trip to the League Two champions in Sunday’s draw. The match has been brought forward to the Friday evening but will not be shown on television.

Former Aberdeen captain Darren Young is manager of the Binos, who were beaten 5-0 by the Dons when the two teams met in the group stage of the competition last season.

The change of date will give Aberdeen manager Barry Robson extra time to prepare his side for their Europa League play-off first leg on August 24.

The Dons will discover their opponents when the draw is made on Monday.

Few fans have asked why the game is on a Friday night, rather than Saturday, when there is no live TV coverage. Forthbank has a pre-arranged (non football) event that is due to take place on Saturday 19 August, meaning there was/is no availability to play on that day. We were… https://t.co/1vNZCQ7ZHk — Alan Burrows (@Alan_Burrows) July 31, 2023

Rangers’ home match against Morton will be shown live on Saturday, August 19 at 12.30pm with Celtic’s trip to Kilmarnock also selected for live broadcast on Sunday, August 20 at 3pm.