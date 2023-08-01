Inverness First-ever skate jam to be held at Inverness skatepark Crowds can expect tricks, spins and flips at the event this weekend. By Ross Hempseed August 1 2023, 12.48pm Share First-ever skate jam to be held at Inverness skatepark Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/inverness/6003916/inverness-skate-jam/ Copy Link Taran Campbell of the Inverness Wheeled Sports Club demonstrates the new Inshes skate park in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson Inverness will host its first-ever skate jam at the Inshes Skate Park this weekend. The skate park opened to much fanfare in March to cater to the flourishing skateboarding community in the Highlands. The park features several sections where skateboarders can test their skills which will be on full display at the skate jam. The event is on Saturday from 10am until 4pm. Crowds will be treated to skateboarding tricks and challenges, which is certain to wow audiences. While it is a free event to attend and participate in, the team is looking for donations for the development of a new indoor facility. Park managers, Inverness Wheeled Sports Club is aiming to expand its offering in Inverness to include both an indoor park and a skateboard school with plans in the early stages. On Saturday 5th August 2023, we’ll be hosting our first annual skate jam at the Inshes Skate Park (aka Inshes Wheeled Sports Park).The event will run from 10am to 4pm. Posted by Inverness Wheeled Sports Club on Monday, 17 July 2023