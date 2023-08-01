First-ever skate jam to be held at Inverness skatepark

Inverness will host its first-ever skate jam at the Inshes Skate Park this weekend.

The skate park opened to much fanfare in March to cater to the flourishing skateboarding community in the Highlands.

The park features several sections where skateboarders can test their skills which will be on full display at the skate jam.

The event is on Saturday from 10am until 4pm.

Crowds will be treated to skateboarding tricks and challenges, which is certain to wow audiences.

While it is a free event to attend and participate in, the team is looking for donations for the development of a new indoor facility.

Park managers, Inverness Wheeled Sports Club is aiming to expand its offering in Inverness to include both an indoor park and a skateboard school with plans in the early stages.