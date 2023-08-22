Tournament chief says Trump International Golf Links will be ‘hell of a test’ for European Legends Tour stars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Golf

Tournament chief says Trump International Golf Links will be ‘hell of a test’ for European Legends Tour stars

Sir Jamie Byrkmyre also hopes the inclusion of celebrities - like Harry Potter's Weasley twins - in this week's Staysure PGA Seniors Championship proceedings can help engage Aberdeenshire kids in the game.

By Ryan Cryle
Staysure PGA Seniors Championship tournament director Sir Jamie Byrkmyre at Trump International Golf Links, Aberdeenshire. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Staysure PGA Seniors Championship tournament director Sir Jamie Byrkmyre at Trump International Golf Links, Aberdeenshire. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Staysure PGA Seniors Championship tournament director Sir Jamie Byrkmyre thinks European golf’s best senior players will relish the challenge presented by Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire this week.

The championship course at Menie Estate, near Balmedie, is all set to host its first big event from Wednesday to Sunday.

While Sir Jamie predicts the Dr Martin Hawtree-designed track will present a “hell of a test”, he does not think it will faze the Major champions and Ryder Cup stars who will take it on.

Sir Jamie said: “It’s going to be a test, because very few of them have played here.

“I was running an event two weeks ago and everybody was talking about coming here. They’re extremely excited about it.

The tournament village being constructed ahead of the European Legends Tour event at Trump International Golf Links:

“We’ve got some great names coming to play, and it’s a hell of a test of golf.

“They are going to have to play well to score well round here – particularly if the weather is a little bit troublesome. That will make it even more difficult.

“But these guys are so good, they love a great test, and it doesn’t scare them at all. This place will really give them something to think about.”

Despite this week’s European Legends Tour field containing the likes of two-time Masters champion Jose Maria Olazabal, and Open champions Tom Lehman and Aberdeen’s-own Paul Lawrie, Sir Jamie doesn’t think any player at Trump International Golf Links will be able to “tear it apart”.

Jose Maria Olazabal with the Ryder Cup. Image: Shutterstock.

Giving his view on which factors could affect the leaderboard, he said: “If you’re the slightest bit off the fairway here, I think you’ll be playing three off the tee.

“How long we play the course will be another factor in how they score.”

As with all links golf, the weather will be an “enormous factor” which determines scoring, Sir Jamie added.

While the conditions for Wednesday’s 18-hole Wapp Celebrity Series shoot-out – which will see a host of famous faces play the course – look like being sunny, the weather is predicted to become wet and windy from Thursday onwards, and could have a bearing on the professional play.

Celebrity Series event can help get north-east kids into golf

Celebrities from across sport and entertainment are set to play on the opening day of the event in Aberdeenshire.

The Press and Journal revealed a host of well-known names last week, and can also now confirm Harry Potter’s Weasley twins, James and Oliver Phelps, will be taking part in the Celebrity Series day.

James Phelps and Oliver Phelps – who played the Weasley twins in the Harry Potter film series. Image: Shutterstock.

Tournament boss Sir Jamie hopes the mix of elite golfers, as well as celebrities who will be familiar to non-golf fans, will encourage the north-east public to come along to the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship across the week – and help get kids hooked on the game.

He said: “I think Wednesday will give people who want to come and get some selfies, get some autographs (the chance) – kids who will hopefully recognise some of the celebrities coming, (and) might want to come back and watch golf.

“That’s what we’re trying to do with that event. To broaden the tournament to people who aren’t normal golf fans, because the normal golf fans will come and watch our professionals at the weekend.

“We’re trying to get more people into golf and there will be some really nice activities here for kids to have a go at golf, and for people who have never played golf to have a go.”

Sir Jamie, who was at Trump International Golf Links last week overseeing the final preparations ahead of the Legends Tour’s visit, revealed spectators will get an “up-close and personal” experience from Wednesday to Sunday, and added: “We’re not roping and staking the golf course.

“If you look at the lie of the land, you can’t really send people up and down the dunes, so we’re going to allow the spectators to walk after the players.

“They can actually walk the fairway with the players and stand 20 or 30 yards behind a player when he hits his shot and see the contour of the holes from a player’s perspective.

“You don’t get that experience many places.”

‘I’m sure there will be many other events to come here in the future’

As a tournament director with 35 years’ experience – including 16 years running the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth for the main DP World Tour, formerly known as the European Tour – Sir Jamie knows the golf event experience and top-level golf courses.

Eric Trump recently told The Press and Journal he expects this week’s Legends Tour event to be a precursor to many more prestigious tournaments at Trump International Golf Links.

He also discussed the prospects of the venue – where a second course is under construction – hosting a LIV Golf event or Ryder Cup.

Sir Jamie Byrkmyre. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Sir Jamie concurs with the view the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship is just the start for the golf club, which opened in 2012, saying: “It’s an astonishing layout, it’s in great condition, it’s in the most beautiful setting you could imagine, and you’ve got incredibly welcoming people, so there’s no acid test for this golf course.

“This is a good start and I’m sure there will be many other events to come here in the future.”

More from Golf

UHI golf student Ewan Cuthbert, who has become one of the youngest winners of the Carnegie Shield at Royal Dornoch Golf Club
North golfing student with turning pro plans shows potential by winning Royal Dornoch's coveted…
Calum Scott enjoyed his week at his home club of Nairn Golf Club.
Nairn golfer Calum Scott earns Walker Cup call-up
Scotland's Robert MacIntyre tees off the 2nd during a practice round ahead of The Open at the Royal Liverpool, Wirral. Picture date: Tuesday July 18, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story GOLF Open. Photo credit should read: Peter Byrne/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use. Still image use only. The Open Championship logo and clear link to The Open website (TheOpen.com) to be included on website publishing.
Exclusive: Ryder Cup legend Jose Maria Olazabal talks up Robert MacIntyre's chances
James Nesbitt playing Trump International Golf Links. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Actor James Nesbitt tells north-east public to come out for European Legends Tour golf…
Jose Maria Olazabal is among the stars heading to the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship. Image: Shutterstock.
All you need to know about the Legends Tour's Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at…
DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley. Image: PA
Stephen Gallacher: Schedule for 2024 shows DP World Tour is only getting stronger
Eric Trump at Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire
Exclusive: 'No better venue for Ryder Cup' than our Aberdeenshire course, Eric Trump says
Kriss Akabusi is a keen golfer. Image: Shutterstock.
Kriss Akabusi reveals the most talented celebrity golfer and why he hopes West Ham…
Actor James Nesbitt at Trump International Golf Links on Tuesday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Gallery: Actor James Nesbitt and pals play round at Trump International Golf Links
Calum Morrison of Inverurie Golf Club. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Inverurie's Calum Morrison knocks two-time winner Laurie Phillips out of Evening Express Champion…

Conversation