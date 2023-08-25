Inverness musician gets back on stage one year on from devastating stroke

A musician from Inverness took to the stage last night to restart his music career after a devastating stroke.

After only one year – and doubts if he would ever play his guitar or sing again – Tony Romaine and two friends played for a crowd at The Tooth and Claw in the city.

The 48-year-old said the applause he received was the biggest of his career.

Last year, Mr Romaine took to the pages of the P&J to tell of his ambition to get back on the mic.

After his success last night, he said: “I was shocked about how well it went. It was incredible to be back on the stage after everything I have been through.

“It was very emotional and it went really well. At some points during my recovery, people told me I might not be able to get on stage and play my guitar and sing.

“Well I did it, and it was amazing. So lovely to have my wife and daughter in the audience cheering me on.”

Mr Romaine, who lives in Balloch, appeared on stage with his band The Tony Romaine Experiment with two bandmates from earlier in his career.

He said: “I was joined on stage by Simon McFadden on bass and Dave Donaldson on percussion. We have been friends since school in the late 80s.”

The band played covers of Eleanor Rigby, Nothing Else Matters by Metalica and Riders in the Storm.

Because of the stroke, Mr Romaine has had to relearn how to do everything, including play one-handed.

He said: “I have recovered enough that I can be left alone during the day. But I still have problems getting about, and I am still taking my very first steps.

“I plan to go back to being a musician full-time next year.

“My singing voice still needs some work. But when you consider where I have been and how far I have come – I will get there before the season starts in 2024.”

He gave advice to anyone else who has had a stroke, saying: “Just really don’t give up. Keep a focus in mind.”