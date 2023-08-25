Inverness musician gets back on stage one year on from devastating stroke

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Inverness musician gets back on stage one year on from devastating stroke

Tony Romaine was left paralysed and unable to move his hand or speak after a stroke last August.

By Louise Glen
Musician Tony Romaine with his guitar as he took to the stage for the first time in a year.
Tony Romaine made it back onto the stage, a year on after having a devastating stroke. Image: Tony Romaine/ Rabbito's Photos.

A musician from Inverness took to the stage last night to restart his music career after a devastating stroke.

After only one year – and doubts if he would ever play his guitar or sing again – Tony Romaine and two friends played for a crowd at The Tooth and Claw in the city.

The 48-year-old said the applause he received was the biggest of his career.

Tony Romaine was joined by fellow musicians and friends after his deastating stroke.
The Tony Romaine Experiment was live on stage. Image: Tony Romaine/ Rabbito’s Photos.

Last year, Mr Romaine took to the pages of the P&J to tell of his ambition to get back on the mic.

Inverness singer was back on the mic after a devastating stroke

After his success last night, he said: “I was shocked about how well it went. It was incredible to be back on the stage after everything I have been through.

“It was very emotional and it went really well. At some points during my recovery, people told me I might not be able to get on stage and play my guitar and sing.

“Well I did it, and it was amazing. So lovely to have my wife and daughter in the audience cheering me on.”

Mr Romaine, who lives in Balloch, appeared on stage with his band The Tony Romaine Experiment with two bandmates from earlier in his career.

He said: “I was joined on stage by Simon McFadden on bass and Dave Donaldson on percussion. We have been friends since school in the late 80s.”

The band played covers of Eleanor Rigby, Nothing Else Matters by Metalica and Riders in the Storm.

The Inverness musician was paralysed after a stoke in August 2022. He is pictured in a wheelchair.
Musician Tony Romaine was determined to get better after having a stroke. Image: Tony Romaine.

Because of the stroke, Mr Romaine has had to relearn how to do everything, including play one-handed.

He said: “I have recovered enough that I can be left alone during the day. But I still have problems getting about, and I am still taking my very first steps.

“I plan to go back to being a musician full-time next year.

“My singing voice still needs some work. But when you consider where I have been and how far I have come – I will get there before the season starts in 2024.”

He gave advice to anyone else who has had a stroke, saying: “Just really don’t give up. Keep a focus in mind.”

More from Inverness

Kevin Pratt and Angela Gillies after their engagement
'She was a wonderful woman': Fiance's tribute to bride-to-be who died five weeks before…
Kate Forbes, Andrew Nomington and Elsie Nomington.
New £4m Haven Centre opens in Inverness to support families caring for children with…
Rowan Road in Inverness.
Man in hospital following assault in Inverness
Lightning strikes over the Vale of Belvoir, Leicestershire as the UK is now braced for torrential downpours and storms that will could cause flash flooding across large parts of the country. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday July 19, 2014. See PA story Weather Heat. Photo credit should read: Neil Squires/PA Wire
Thunderstorm warning for Aberdeenshire, Inverness and Moray: Where will worst of weather be?
Culloden Moor Inn is a modern building. The owners have said it is going to be closed.
Culloden Moor Inn has 'closed its doors' for the last time
Bagpipe Bistro is known for its burgers. Image: Supplied by Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson
7 trucks to visit for lip-smackingly good street food in Inverness
The owners of the Eastgate Shopping Centre want the Academy Street plans halted
Academy Street: Eastgate Centre bosses call for cars on thoroughfare between 10am and 4.30pm…
Mock up Loch Ness Monster in Loch Ness.
Potential hideaways found as search for Loch Ness Monster intensifies
A section of Raigmore Interchange was closed following a crash between a bike and a car. Image: Ross Hempseed / DC Thomson.
Cyclist taken to hospital after being 'struck' by car on Raigmore Interchange
Close-up of 20mph sign at Kyle of Lochalsh with Skye bridge behind.
'You couldn’t make it up, could you?': Readers react with confusion to Highland Council's…
2

Conversation