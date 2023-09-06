Gaelic charity eyes up old Inverness church for new world-class centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gaelic charity eyes up old Inverness church for new world-class centre

Cultarlann are committed to preserving the importance of the Gaelic language and aim to create a new learning centre in Inverness.

By Ross Hempseed

An Inverness charity has launched a Crowdfunder in a bid to transform an old church into a world-class Gaelic centre.

Cultarlann Inbhir Nis celebrates the Gaelic language and culture with music and entertainment but lacks a suitable central hub in Inverness.

However, bosses are eyeing up the old East Church on Academy Street, which has hit the market for offers of £230,000.

The church along with 12 others across Inverness and Nairn were earmarked for closure by the Church of Scotland, with hopes the buildings will be given new leases of life.

The group hopes to raise £30,000 for the purchase of the East Church, Inverness, plus £20,000 for initial running costs.

‘A living, breathing centre with the community at its core’

Described as the “ideal place” for the new Gaelic centre, the building is centrally located and has space for the many activities the charity offers.

The campaign to bring a Gaelic centre to Inverness began in May 2022, and the search began for a building in the Highland capital.

While not having a specific building in mind, the group has already raised funds that were fenced off in the “Togalach“ fund for the purchase of a building.

Cultarlann Inbhir Nis who want to bring a world-class Gaelic centre to Inverness.
Cultarlann Inbhir Nis are a charity that aims to restore the importance of the Gaelic language. Image: Cultarlann Inbhir Nis.

They say East Church “best suits their vision for a Gaelic centre”.

On the Crowdfunder page, it read: “Our aim is to create a community-owned gathering place for everyone with an interest in Gaelic language and culture – a place where we can connect, relax and celebrate Gaelic, in a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

“We want a living, breathing centre with the community at its core.”

Cultarlann Inbhir Nis says the new centre could contain a cafe with Gaelic-speaking staff, a retail area selling Gaelic-related merchandise and an exhibition space.

