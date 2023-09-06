Gaelic charity eyes up old Inverness church for new world-class centre

An Inverness charity has launched a Crowdfunder in a bid to transform an old church into a world-class Gaelic centre.

Cultarlann Inbhir Nis celebrates the Gaelic language and culture with music and entertainment but lacks a suitable central hub in Inverness.

However, bosses are eyeing up the old East Church on Academy Street, which has hit the market for offers of £230,000.

The church along with 12 others across Inverness and Nairn were earmarked for closure by the Church of Scotland, with hopes the buildings will be given new leases of life.

The group hopes to raise £30,000 for the purchase of the East Church, Inverness, plus £20,000 for initial running costs.

‘A living, breathing centre with the community at its core’

Described as the “ideal place” for the new Gaelic centre, the building is centrally located and has space for the many activities the charity offers.

The campaign to bring a Gaelic centre to Inverness began in May 2022, and the search began for a building in the Highland capital.

While not having a specific building in mind, the group has already raised funds that were fenced off in the “Togalach“ fund for the purchase of a building.

They say East Church “best suits their vision for a Gaelic centre”.

On the Crowdfunder page, it read: “Our aim is to create a community-owned gathering place for everyone with an interest in Gaelic language and culture – a place where we can connect, relax and celebrate Gaelic, in a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

“We want a living, breathing centre with the community at its core.”

Cultarlann Inbhir Nis says the new centre could contain a cafe with Gaelic-speaking staff, a retail area selling Gaelic-related merchandise and an exhibition space.