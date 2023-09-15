‘This is something that can make a real difference’. Highlands’ first Discovery College opens in city centre shopping mall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

‘This is something that can make a real difference’. Highlands’ first Discovery College opens in city centre shopping mall

Centre can offer a quiet and accessible space -but also laughter

By John Ross
Donna Booth Discovery College manager (centre) with peer supporters. Lisa Androulidakis, Sarah Galloway, Donna, Nicola Mackenzie, Debbi Fraser Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Donna Booth Discovery College manager (centre) with peer supporters. Lisa Androulidakis, Sarah Galloway, Donna, Nicola Mackenzie, Debbi Fraser Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

For Donna Booth, the location of the Highlands’ first Discovery College is an important statement.

The new venue has been formally opened amid the bustle of shoppers in the Eastgate Centre in Inverness.

“I love that it’s in the city centre. We’re not saying ‘this is mental health, let’s hide it away on a side street’, we are right in the middle of the shopping mall. It’s fabulous.”

However, she says, for those that need it, the college can offer a quiet and accessible space in a busy environment.

“It’s got its own little corner, so if someone is feeling vulnerable they can still come in. It’s a perfect spot.”

A safe space in the centre

The venue is the region’s first college dedicated to helping individuals gain a deeper understanding of wellbeing, mental health and substance use.

Led by mental health charity Centred Scotland, the facility delivers courses and peer support having seen an opportunity to provide a safe space as part of plans to regenerate Inverness city centre.

The aim is to have a series of colleges set up in existing community facilities across the Highlands, supported by the central hub and online services.

Funding has been approved for a base in Lochaber and Skye is another future location, as well as existing services in Caithness.

Highland Council granted planning permission for a change of use of the former Argos store in June.

John Gallon, who is training to be a laughter yoga instructor<br />Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The formal opening of the Discovery College was a special occasion for Donna, the centre manager: “It’s absolutely amazing and quite emotional.

“This is something that can make a real difference.”

The college has three classrooms, two offices and counselling rooms. A large room upstairs will be used as a performance space and for exercise classes.

Courses include suicide intervention and prevention, managing negative thoughts and advice for people living with mental health or substance abuse issues.

An art class is also linked to a project which works with prisoners.

Laughter yoga

On the lighter side, laughter yoga classes are offered to help reduce stress and increase positivity.

The college’s opening was accompanied by the sound of laughter as John Gallon, who is training as a laughter yoga instructor, demonstrated some exercises to assembled guests.

John, who took part in the first laughing championship this year, said: “Laughing yoga can help overcome stress and loneliness.

“It helped a lot of people during the pandemic because people had forgotten how to laugh and smile. We are trying to bring that back.

“It’s getting very popular now and it’s lovely to see everyone feeling very happy.”

Hunter Martin (left) and Hartlee Grant, peer researchers for Safe Space Inverness<br />Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Part of the college will be given over to incubator units providing space and back office support for new services helping vulnerable people.

The first start is Safe Space Inverness, designed for people under 30 who identify as neuro-diverse, LGBTQIA+, religious and ethnic minorities or coming from disadvantaged homes.

Hartlee Grant, a peer researcher and ambassador for the group, part of the Inari Collective, said: “I am neuro-diverse and struggled to find a place that’s safe for me and geared towards me.

College is ‘massively important’

“So getting the opportunity to start up as part of this project, and also to have a physical space by working with the centre, means the world to me,

“I’ve heard from people in the queer and neuro-diverse community in Inverness that there is nowhere safe for them, or made for them.

“So to be part of this project I know means so much to them as well. It’s massively important and I’m so excited and thrilled to be part of it.”

Guests at the opening included MP Drew Hendry who said there is need for similar centres around the Highlands.

Laughing yoga exercises.<br />Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“Facilities like this are a fantastic initiative in a place like the Highlands where we have unique challenges and geography.

“Having somewhere where you can drop in and access things like the Discovery College is really helpful.

“It’s really important to talk about these issues so people feel able to seek help and get the assistance they need.”

More from Inverness

Looking down Academy Street with packed traffic in both directions.
Academy Street split continues after latest Highland Council vote
A fire at a substation in Inverness is impacting on 17 postcodes.
Disruption after power cut in Inverness following fire at substation
Scottish Golf Tourism Week 2024 will be held in Inverness.
Scottish Golf Tourism Week: Launch event coming to Inverness next week
l-r Marc MacDonald, recruitment manager, Global Highland, Lyndsey Wilkinson, group business development director, recruitment, GEG Capital, Debbie White, recruitment project lead, GEG Capital, Kirsty Heughan, recruitment specialist, Global Highland, Rachel Roberts, senior business support administrator, Global Highland, Cerys Barron, business support administrator, Global Highland, Katie Burns, recruitment specialist, Global Highland and Grant Falconer, managing director, Global Highland.
Key changes to senior lineups at Inverness firm GEG Capital
Alasdair Ferguson, centre, recieving his outstanding business leader award from Tom Uppington, managing director, Alvance Aluminium (award sponsor), with event host Nicola McAlley.
Lochaber shinty man wins 'outstanding business leader' gong at prestigious Inverness awards ceremony
The plans envisage wider pavements and fewer cars
Academy Street: Traffic plan to proceed after narrow Highland Council vote
Taxi sign on the top of a cab in Inverness, follwoing one woman being banned for racism.
Inverness taxi firms ban woman alleged to have racially abused driver
Millburn Academy in Inverness is the most over capacity school in the Highlands. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
How full is your Highland school? Millburn Academy one of four over capacity
Police in a uniform with a radio, not showing her/his face.
Woman charged after Inverness taxi driver racially abused
A silver car with a taxi sign on it at Inverness taxi rank.
Woman hurls racist abuse at Inverness taxi driver and tells him 'I'll tell police…

Conversation