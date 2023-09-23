Charity scores from Inverness footballers’ all-day marathon effort

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charity scores from Inverness footballers’ all-day marathon effort

The event has now raised more than £100,000 over five years.

By John Ross
Ron Cruickshank and Graham Cross from the Sceckie Soccer Fives and Ruathy Donald from CHAS. Inverness mark the landmark fundraising effort.
Players taking part in a 14-hour football marathon in Inverness have hit the target with a £23,000 funding boost for charity.

In doing so, they have smashed a £100,000 milestone over the last five years.

The all-day Sneckie Soccer Fives event is organised by the Inverness Business Fives Group which claims to be the oldest five-a-side team in the world, with a combined age of 350.

Last year’s gathering also raised £23,000, then its highest ever total, for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) and Save the Children Ukraine Fund.

By matching the figure this year, the group has raised a total of £106,000 to date.

More teams may compete next year

In that time CHAS has benefited by £94,500, with £11,500 having gone to the children of Ukraine last year.

The event started at 9am with the children’s section and extended into the evening with adult teams until 11pm.

Organiser Ron Cruickshank said: “We are very grateful to all who participated and contributed to the cause.”

He said it is hoped to include more children’s teams in next year’s event which will be held on June 8 at Highland Rugby Ground, Canal Park.

This year’s event helped break through the £100,000 fundraising target over five years

CHAS Community fundraiser Ruathy Donald said: “We are absolutely blown away by the Inverness Business Fives continued support that has raised over £23,000 this year for CHAS.

“Their support has enabled us to continue to support children and their families in the Highlands and we have recently expanded our team to include a local, highly experienced children and families worker who will further strengthen the care and support we give our families locally.

“We cannot thank the Inverness Business Fives and local footballing enthusiasts enough for making the event such a huge success.”

Conversation