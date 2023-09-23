Charity scores from Inverness footballers’ all-day marathon effort

Players taking part in a 14-hour football marathon in Inverness have hit the target with a £23,000 funding boost for charity.

In doing so, they have smashed a £100,000 milestone over the last five years.

The all-day Sneckie Soccer Fives event is organised by the Inverness Business Fives Group which claims to be the oldest five-a-side team in the world, with a combined age of 350.

Last year’s gathering also raised £23,000, then its highest ever total, for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) and Save the Children Ukraine Fund.

By matching the figure this year, the group has raised a total of £106,000 to date.

More teams may compete next year

In that time CHAS has benefited by £94,500, with £11,500 having gone to the children of Ukraine last year.

The event started at 9am with the children’s section and extended into the evening with adult teams until 11pm.

Organiser Ron Cruickshank said: “We are very grateful to all who participated and contributed to the cause.”

He said it is hoped to include more children’s teams in next year’s event which will be held on June 8 at Highland Rugby Ground, Canal Park.

CHAS Community fundraiser Ruathy Donald said: “We are absolutely blown away by the Inverness Business Fives continued support that has raised over £23,000 this year for CHAS.

“Their support has enabled us to continue to support children and their families in the Highlands and we have recently expanded our team to include a local, highly experienced children and families worker who will further strengthen the care and support we give our families locally.

“We cannot thank the Inverness Business Fives and local footballing enthusiasts enough for making the event such a huge success.”

