‘What a party it’s going to be tonight’: Robert MacIntyre thrilled after dream Ryder Cup debut

Robert MacIntyre said his Ryder Cup debut was everything he could have wished for.

The Oban golfer contributed 2.5 points out of a possible three to help Europe to victory against the United States in Rome.

The 27-year-old, one of four rookies in the European team, defeated Wyndham Clark 2&1 in the anchor singles match, although Europe had already crossed the winning line on a nervy afternoon at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.

For a period, it looked as if the outcome could have gone all the way to MacIntyre’s match but Tommy Fleetwood managed to defeat Rickie Fowler to claim the pivotal point that ensured Luke Donald’s men would regain the trophy.

MacIntyre, who partnered Justin Rose in both fourballs sessions, said: “It’s incredible.

“This is what I dreamed of as a kid.

“I thankfully got a team that was absolutely deadly.

“Some of the boys on that team are the best in the world for a reason and are going to go down in the books as some of the best ever.

“I’m just glad I’m on that team and so proud. What a party it’s going to be tonight.”

MacIntyre thanked European captain Donald for the faith he showed to put the Scot and Rose back out on Saturday afternoon when they defeated Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

He said: “He’s been brilliant.

“It’s all about winning the Ryder Cup back and we’ve done that.

“The week has been incredible.

“I didn’t think I would ever get this feeling playing golf.

“I always thought it would be the other sports.

“But the feeling I’ve had this week from the players to the captain to the vice captains has been incredible and I’m just so thankful to be a part of this.

“I struggled the first day, but thankfully Luke put me back out the second day and I kind of gave them back something with the two putts near the end.

“Today I was flying. I didn’t hole many putts but I was flying. Then I wobbled a little bit but then just managed to get over the line.”

Winning in America the next aim

After Europe’s 16.5-11.5 triumph, MacIntyre has now set his sights in being part of the European team that will attempt to retain the trophy at Bethpage Black in America in 2025.

The Scot, who will be playing in this week’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews, added: “There’s such a good bond between us.

“If one man is in a fight, everyone is in a fight.

“It’s just incredible team spirit between us all.

“Togetherness is everything, and I think with the European guys, it’s some bond and I look forward to doing this in two years’ time.”