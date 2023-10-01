‘What a party it’s going to be tonight’: Robert MacIntyre thrilled after dream Ryder Cup debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Golf

‘What a party it’s going to be tonight’: Robert MacIntyre thrilled after dream Ryder Cup debut

The Oban golfer helped Europe defeat the United States in Rome on his first appearance in the biennial contest .

By Danny Law
Team Europe's Robert MacIntyre lifts the Ryder Cup trophy. Image: PA.
Team Europe's Robert MacIntyre lifts the Ryder Cup trophy. Image: PA.

Robert MacIntyre said his Ryder Cup debut was everything he could have wished for.

The Oban golfer contributed 2.5 points out of a possible three to help Europe to victory against the United States in Rome.

The 27-year-old, one of four rookies in the European team, defeated Wyndham Clark 2&1 in the anchor singles match, although Europe had already crossed the winning line on a nervy afternoon at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.

For a period, it looked as if the outcome could have gone all the way to MacIntyre’s match but Tommy Fleetwood managed to defeat Rickie Fowler to claim the pivotal point that ensured Luke Donald’s men would regain the trophy.

MacIntyre, who partnered Justin Rose in both fourballs sessions, said: “It’s incredible.

“This is what I dreamed of as a kid.

“I thankfully got a team that was absolutely deadly.

“Some of the boys on that team are the best in the world for a reason and are going to go down in the books as some of the best ever.

“I’m just glad I’m on that team and so proud. What a party it’s going to be tonight.”

MacIntyre thanked European captain Donald for the faith he showed to put the Scot and Rose back out on Saturday afternoon when they defeated Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

Robert MacIntyre celebrates after Europe regain the Ryder Cup. Image: PA.  

He said: “He’s been brilliant.

“It’s all about winning the Ryder Cup back and we’ve done that.

“The week has been incredible.

“I didn’t think I would ever get this feeling playing golf.

“I always thought it would be the other sports.

“But the feeling I’ve had this week from the players to the captain to the vice captains has been incredible and I’m just so thankful to be a part of this.

“I struggled the first day, but thankfully Luke put me back out the second day and I kind of gave them back something with the two putts near the end.

“Today I was flying. I didn’t hole many putts but I was flying. Then I wobbled a little bit but then just managed to get over the line.”

Winning in America the next aim

After Europe’s 16.5-11.5 triumph, MacIntyre has now set his sights in being part of the European team that will attempt to retain the trophy at Bethpage Black in America in 2025.

The Scot, who will be playing in this week’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews, added: “There’s such a good bond between us.

“If one man is in a fight, everyone is in a fight.

“It’s just incredible team spirit between us all.

“Togetherness is everything, and I think with the European guys, it’s some bond and I look forward to doing this in two years’ time.”

More from Golf

Team Europe's Robert MacIntyre celebrates on the 13th during at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome. Image: PA.
Robert MacIntyre proud to play his part as Europe head into final day with…
Robert MacIntyre in action at the 2023 Ryder Cup. Image: Shutterstock.
Justin Rose backs Ryder Cup debutant Robert MacIntyre to make his mark this weekend
Team Europe captain Luke Donald (right) alongside US captain Zach Johnson with the Ryder Cup Trophy. Image: PA
Stephen Gallacher: A Ryder Cup week to remember for players young and old
Team Europe's Robert MacIntyre during a press conference at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Image: PA.
Shinty, Teuchter music and meeting Monty: Robert MacIntyre feeling ready for Ryder Cup debut
Neil Irvine who won the Evening Express Champion of Champions senior men's scratch final. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Golf: Stonehaven's Neil Irvine and Banchory's Gail Christie thrilled with Evening Express Champion of…
Europe's Gemma Dryburgh on the 8th tee during day one of the 2023 Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin, Malaga. Image: PA.
Gemma Dryburgh helps Europe fight back on the opening day of the Solheim Cup
an artist impression of the new clubhouse at Royal Dornoch.
'A legacy for generations to come': Green light for £14m Royal Dornoch clubhouse delayed…
Businesses have welcomed Scottish Golf Tourism Week coming to Inverness.
'Everyone is rising to the challenge': Highlands ready to gain long-term benefits from Scottish…
The 2024 Scottish Golf Tourism Week was launched in the Kingsmills Hotel, Inverness with speakers Craig Walker, Andy Williams, Jo De Silva and Tony Story. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Scottish Golf Tourism Week: prestigious event will be worth £3m to the Highlands
Suzann Pettersen has issued an apology over the concession controversy at the Solheim Cup (AP)
Stephen Gallacher: Time for the ladies to lead the way with a Solheim Cup…