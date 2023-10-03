Inverness Police descend on Inverness city centre as two vehicles crash on bridge Two-vehicle collision in Inverness city centre Tuesday afternoon By Bailey Moreton October 3 2023, 2.41pm Share Police descend on Inverness city centre as two vehicles crash on bridge Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/inverness/6207498/inverness-city-centre-two-vehicles-crash/ Copy Link 0 comment A two-vehicle road traffic collision on Shore Street near Friar's Bridge in Inverness on Tuesday (October 3) afternoon. Image: Jenni Gee. Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle collision in Inverness’ city centre Tuesday afternoon. The collision happened along Shore Street near Friar’s Bridge in the city centre in the early afternoon on Tuesday, October 3. A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed police were on the scene but could not provide more details. Press & Journal reached out to the Scottish Ambulance Service for more details.
