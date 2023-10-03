Police descend on Inverness city centre as two vehicles crash on bridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Police descend on Inverness city centre as two vehicles crash on bridge

Two-vehicle collision in Inverness city centre Tuesday afternoon

By Bailey Moreton
A two-vehicle road traffic collision on Shore Street near Friar's Bridge in Inverness on Tuesday (October 3) afternoon. Image: Jenni Gee.
A two-vehicle road traffic collision on Shore Street near Friar's Bridge in Inverness on Tuesday (October 3) afternoon. Image: Jenni Gee.

Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle collision in Inverness’ city centre Tuesday afternoon.

The collision happened along Shore Street near Friar’s Bridge in the city centre in the early afternoon on Tuesday, October 3.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed police were on the scene but could not provide more details.

Press & Journal reached out to the Scottish Ambulance Service for more details.

More from Inverness

Picture by SANDY McCOOK 17th November '18 Councillor Ken Gowans on Inshes Road, Inverness where three deer have been killed by cars in recent weeks and now there are calls for warning notices to be placed on the route.
Highland Council vice-convener bewildered by planner's recommendation to approve 165 new homes in south…
Aircraft landing.
Aberdeen, Inverness, Heathrow and a world of greener air travel
Loch Ness Marathon All pictures: Jasperimage
GALLERY: Thousands of runners tackle Loch Ness Marathon
A white public notice sign attached to the railings on Ness Bridge in Inverness, which reads: "This is not a bank machine."
Mystery as 'this is not a bank machine' sign appears on railings of Ness…
Chelsie Allison posing in a blue flowery dress.
Inverness retail manager Chelsie Allison crowned Miss Scotland 2023
Pam Dudek, chief executive of NHS Highland recognised the need to address issues at Raigmore. Image: NHS Highland.
NHS Highland: Change needed 'urgently' to close £68.7 million budget gap and staffing pressures
Murder Trial: The Disappearance of Renee and Andrew MacRae,22-08-2023,Renee MacRae with her son, Andrew.,Morag Govans,Morag Govans
It's a year since Bill MacDowell was convicted of murdering Renee and Andrew MacRae…
David Scott holds the parking notice he was sent by Brittania Parking, the company that manages the Rose Street Retail park site in Inverness' city centre.
Warning to Inverness drivers as man wrongly fined £100 due to faulty car park…
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Fergus Ewing has called on the Scottish Government to make a public statement explaining why a commitment to dual the A96 between Inverness and Nairn has been hit by delays. Picture shows; Fergus Ewing at Holyrood. Edinburgh. Supplied by Scottish Parliament TV Date; 28/09/2023
Fergus Ewing demands urgent update from Humza Yousaf on A96 delays
Carers talking on a couch with the person they are supporting.
Nairn unpaid carer 'pushed to the limit' in fight to become brother's legal guardian

Conversation