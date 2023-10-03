Around 500 Balnagask council houses thought to be built using flawed concrete

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Around 500 Balnagask council houses thought to be built using flawed concrete

More than 22,000 council houses in Aberdeen are being checked for the presence of autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).

By Chris Cromar
Balnagask flats.
Around 500 properties in the Balnagask area of Aberdeen are affected. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Around 500 properties in the Balnagask area of Torry are believed to have been built using the lightweight building material RAAC.

The material, widely used between the 1950s and 1990s, has been found to be present in many schools and hospitals across the UK, including in the north and north-east.

Balnagask from above.
Balnagask is located in the Torry area of Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps.

Although Aberdeen City Council does not expect a lot of their housing stock to have been built with it, the authority is working with independent structural engineers to inspect if RAAC is present and whether further investigations are needed.

Work to date has established that it is likely to have been used in 500 properties in Balnagask, with it predominantly found as precast panels in roofs and commonly found in flat roofs, as well as occasionally in floors and walls.

The council has written to the residents and owners affected on the next steps.

‘Matter of priority’

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “We are liaising with tenants, private owners and occupiers, and landlords as a matter of priority.

“We will continue to keep residents informed and update our website with the latest information.”

