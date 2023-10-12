Inverness mum details how talking things through helped her to come to terms with losing her baby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness

Inverness mum details how talking things through helped her to come to terms with losing her baby

For Baby Loss Awareness Week, Inverness mum Sarah Steele shares her experience of losing her daughter during pregnancy.

By Stuart Findlay
Sarah Steele, an inverness mother who suffered from baby loss
Sarah Steele lost her baby, a daughter named Peyton, at 20 weeks pregnant in March 2010. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Approaching her 20-week scan, Sarah Steele had a very bad feeling.

Her pregnancy had been smooth up until that point but she’d noticed a drop-off in the baby’s movement in the days leading up to her appointment.

A midwife did her best to reassure Sarah.

“It’s probably because you’ve got such a busy household, you’ve not been noticing it,” she said.

That was definitely a possibility.

With three young kids at home already, she’d hardly had a minute’s peace.

Sarah said: “I knew deep down, something wasn’t right. I remember touching my belly, just hoping that I could feel something.”

Unfortunately, Sarah was right.

On the day of her scan in March 2010, a sonographer concluded that her baby had no heartbeat.

‘Was it something I did?’

The next few weeks were a bit of a blur.

Looking after son Jordan, 3, and daughters Danni-Jayne, 2, and Jayme-Lei, 1, meant there wasn’t much time to process it.

But like many people who’ve suffered a miscarriage or stillbirth, Sarah felt some guilt.

She said: “I wanted to know why it happened. Was it something I did?

A black and white image of the Steele family
Sarah and Jamie Steele went on to have two more children after losing Peyton. Image: Sarah Steele

“We were packing, getting ready to move to a bigger house. Was it because I packed too many boxes? Was I too stressed?

“My son was clinging to me at that stage, he needed me to be around him 24-7. That didn’t leave much time for thinking.”

Doctors carried out tests but ultimately, no reason for the loss of her baby – who she’d named Peyton – was ever given.

On the face of it, she appeared to be perfectly healthy.

Inverness mother: Talking openly about grief helped after baby loss

The timing was hard on Sarah’s husband Jamie, a soldier who had just returned from Afghanistan.

Jamie had recently lost two friends in the conflict and not long before losing Peyton, he had carried one of their coffins at his funeral.

Sarah knew that soldiers had a reputation for carrying a lot of grief with them, without ever talking it over.

But that wasn’t the way she wanted to deal with Peyton’s death.

She spoke about it openly and found help from a friend who’d suffered through a similar loss.

Sarah said: “Telling people was awful. But once they knew, I felt like I could speak to them about it.

“One minute you’re pregnant, the next they’re not here anymore. It’s a very difficult thing to go through and if you haven’t experienced it yourself, it’s hard to imagine.

“But speaking about it helped. It’s what got me through.”

‘She’s my daughter and she always will be’

The idea of going through pregnancy again after her ordeal was not an appealing one.

But Sarah and Jamie were lucky enough to welcome two more daughters, Ellie-Mai and Billie-Jo, into the world in June 2011 and December 2012 respectively.

It’s a full household, but Peyton will always be considered one of Sarah’s six children.

Every year on March 25 – Peyton’s birthday – the family always do something to mark the occasion.

The Steele family, smiling for the camera
The Steeles are now a happy family of seven. Image: Sarah Steele

Sarah, who is now 38, said: “Peyton’s my daughter, just like all the others. And she always will be.

“Years ago, they wouldn’t even tell you if it was a boy or a girl and just take the baby away.

“After what happened to me, I found out my gran had two stillbirths and it was just never talked about.

“It shouldn’t be like that. I need the support of my family and being open about this has helped.”

Baby Loss Awareness Week

Baby Loss Awareness Week is a safe space for anyone touched by pregnancy and baby loss to share their experiences and feel that they are not alone.

It runs from October 9 to 15.

The week finishes with the global “wave of light”, a globally-recognised event.

Families are invited to light a candle at 7pm local time and leave it burning for at least one hour to remember all babies that have died too soon.

