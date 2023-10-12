Jamie Watt hopes Inverurie Locos can keep building momentum after Aberdeenshire Shield win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jamie Watt hopes Inverurie Locos can keep building momentum after Aberdeenshire Shield win

The Railwaymen defeated Dyce to reach the quarter-finals of the competition.

By Callum Law
Inverurie Locos' manager Jamie Watt
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041979 Story by Callum Law Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh GPH Builders Merchant Highland League Cup Final Banks O' Dee v Inverurie Loco Works Pictured is Locos' manager Jamie Watt Saturday 8th April 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Jamie Watt wants Inverurie Locos to keep building momentum after defeating Dyce in the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield first round.

The Railwaymen triumphed 2-0 at Harlaw Park to set-up a quarter-final at home to Buckie Thistle next Wednesday.

It’s back-to-back wins for the Garioch side for the first time this season and interim boss Watt wants it to be the start of a good run.

Although, he admits he doesn’t know how much longer he’ll be in the role, with sources indicating to the Press and Journal that Dean Donaldson is front-runner to succeed Andy Low.

Watt said: “It’s a clean sheet and a relatively comfortable win. It’s two wins and two clean sheets which builds a bit of momentum.

“We’ve felt it’s been coming, the boys have responded well and put in positive performances in the last four games now they just need to keep building that momentum.

“The boys showed the right attitude because they blocked out the outside noise and put in a good performance.

“I’ll need to discuss with the club what’s happening, as far as I know there’s been no definite word in terms of someone coming in.

“If that is it for me I’ve thanked the players for their efforts, but I don’t know what the situation is.”

Old boys punish Dyce

Inverurie broke the deadlock in the 21st minute when former Dyce defender Glen Donald headed a Paul Coutts free-kick from the right into the right corner of the net.

Greg Mitchell, Lloyd Robertson and Callum Duncan all went close to adding to the score before the Railwaymen’s second in the 74th minute.

Logan Johnstone’s header from a Coutts corner was cleared off the line, but Sam Robertson – another former Dyce player – finished the rebound from close range.

The Junior side performed well and were left frustrated by two penalty appeals being turned down by referee Filippo Mazzoni.

The first was early on when Sam Garnham went down in the area and the other was five minutes into the second period when Dyce felt Garnham’s shot was handled by Calum Dingwall.

Boss Alfie Youngson said: “When you play games against teams at a higher level you need a bit of luck and I don’t think we carried it.

“I’m a long way away from the first one, but I thought it looked a stonewall penalty and then I think there’s as clear a handball as you’ll see that we didn’t get.

“Losing two goals from set pieces was also frustrating.”

