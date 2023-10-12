Jamie Watt hopes Inverurie Locos can keep building momentum after Aberdeenshire Shield win

Jamie Watt wants Inverurie Locos to keep building momentum after defeating Dyce in the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield first round.

The Railwaymen triumphed 2-0 at Harlaw Park to set-up a quarter-final at home to Buckie Thistle next Wednesday.

It’s back-to-back wins for the Garioch side for the first time this season and interim boss Watt wants it to be the start of a good run.

Although, he admits he doesn’t know how much longer he’ll be in the role, with sources indicating to the Press and Journal that Dean Donaldson is front-runner to succeed Andy Low.

Watt said: “It’s a clean sheet and a relatively comfortable win. It’s two wins and two clean sheets which builds a bit of momentum.

“We’ve felt it’s been coming, the boys have responded well and put in positive performances in the last four games now they just need to keep building that momentum.

Draw for RD2 of the @MorrisonMotors Aberdeenshire Shield… Thanks to Joe Harper of Aberdeen and Eddie Morrison of Morrison Motors for doing the draw 🤝 pic.twitter.com/V3tunH46e4 — ADFA (@ADFA1887) October 11, 2023

“The boys showed the right attitude because they blocked out the outside noise and put in a good performance.

“I’ll need to discuss with the club what’s happening, as far as I know there’s been no definite word in terms of someone coming in.

“If that is it for me I’ve thanked the players for their efforts, but I don’t know what the situation is.”

Old boys punish Dyce

Inverurie broke the deadlock in the 21st minute when former Dyce defender Glen Donald headed a Paul Coutts free-kick from the right into the right corner of the net.

Greg Mitchell, Lloyd Robertson and Callum Duncan all went close to adding to the score before the Railwaymen’s second in the 74th minute.

Logan Johnstone’s header from a Coutts corner was cleared off the line, but Sam Robertson – another former Dyce player – finished the rebound from close range.

The Junior side performed well and were left frustrated by two penalty appeals being turned down by referee Filippo Mazzoni.

74' Sam Robertson from close range following a corner to get the goal that edges us closer to the next round 2-0 pic.twitter.com/uDtmZVydKb — Inverurie Loco Works FC (@InverurieLocos) October 11, 2023

The first was early on when Sam Garnham went down in the area and the other was five minutes into the second period when Dyce felt Garnham’s shot was handled by Calum Dingwall.

Boss Alfie Youngson said: “When you play games against teams at a higher level you need a bit of luck and I don’t think we carried it.

“I’m a long way away from the first one, but I thought it looked a stonewall penalty and then I think there’s as clear a handball as you’ll see that we didn’t get.

“Losing two goals from set pieces was also frustrating.”